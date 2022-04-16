After two days of rainouts, Guam Major League Baseball returned Thursday night to Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

In what proved to be the most competitive game of the season, a second round matchup between the Pirates and the Chiefs, the Chiefs defeated the Pirates 10-9.

With the win, the Chiefs’ first of the season, they improved to 1-1.

The Pirates, who absorbed their first loss, are also 1-1.

Although the Pirates struck first, plating three runners in the opening inning, a six-run third inning catapulted the Chiefs in front.

Slowly, inning by inning, the Pirates chipped away at the lead and reclaimed it after a four-run sixth inning. But a three-run eighth inning gave the Chiefs the lead for good.

For the Chiefs, the win was marked by solid, extra-base hitting. EJ Lobatan, who went 3-for-4, scored a run and knocked in another with a double. Cody Terlaje, who finished the night 1-for-3, also scored a run and, off an RBI double, plated a runner. Vicente Quenga, who hit 1-for-4, scored a run and hit an RBI double.

The Chiefs finished with 11 hits and two errors.

For the Pirates, Cooper San Nicolas had a career night, connecting for five RBIs off a pair of doubles and scoring a run. Jonavan Dela Cruz, who finished 2-for-5, scored two runs. Deshon Naputi, who hit an even .500 against the Chiefs, drove in two runs.

The Pirates finished with 11 hits and four errors.

The GML will pause for Easter, resuming Monday with the IT&E Rays taking on the Amigos.

Both teams, 0-1, will be searching for their first win.

All weekday games take place at 7 p.m. at Paseo Stadium.