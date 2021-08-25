Chinese Taipei arrives for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

The Chinese Taipei National Basketball Team arrived Monday in anticipation of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualification games against Team Guam Aug. 26 and 28, according to a press release.

The games, which will be held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, will determine who gets a seat at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup. The Guam Visitors Bureau rolled out the red carpet, sending a small greeting service for the team at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. Present at the greeting were representatives from GVB, GIAA (marketing and Airport Police), Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam and the Guam Basketball Confederation.

Guam Basketball Confederation's Frank Cruz was on hand to greet the Chinese Taipei team.

"I was joined by Nadine Leon Guerrero and GVB staff; Director Paul Chen, and Stephen Hsu, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam and TECO in Guam; and Albert Wu, president of United Chinese Association of Guam and VP of Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam. In talking with Director Chen and President Wu you can feel the pride, passion and love they have for their country and its people" he said.

The people of Chinese Taipei would love to see their country play, Cruz said, adding this was also the first China Air flight to Guam in more than a year.

"We are excited to host these games, however, saddened by the recent restrictions to gather," he said, adding however, that safety is paramount. But, if the option presents itself, he said, he wouldn't mind having at least 50% occupancy for these historic games.

He encouraged local fans to check out https://www.livebasketball.tv/. to watch a livestream of the game.