Wednesday afternoon’s scrimmage against the Chula Vista FC helped the U17 Select Women’s Team find areas for improvement leading into soccer competition at the 15th Copa del Mar Sharks Invitational Tournament beginning Saturday at the San Diego Polo Fields, the Guam Football Association stated in a press release.

A costly defensive error in the first half put Chula Vista ahead, and the team managed to escape with the one-goal win, despite Guam’s players taking at least eight shots in the second half. Okkodo High School incoming sophomore Cadance Mansapit played the striker position for the first time in the second half and contributed three shots in the 35-minute half.

“I feel like the team and I, we all did really well and it was so exciting to play a match against new opponents,” Mansapit said. “I saw how challenging it was to play against them. My confidence level was a bit low before the match, but once I went in to play in the second half, I think my confidence level is better now.

“It was good to finally play a match. Off the pitch, I know I have to stay mentally ready and focused by getting enough rest, eating better food, and staying hydrated through the day,” added Mansapit, who played for Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club on its U14 team before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the 2020 spring season of the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League.

Though the camp and entry into this weekend’s tournament was planned in about a month, Cailey Atoigue didn’t want to miss the opportunity, even as she was in Alaska on vacation with her family. She accepted her selection to the team and traveled from Alaska to San Diego to meet the team, according to the release.

“I feel like this is a really good opportunity and experience and I am so grateful to have been selected to be here,” Atoigue said. “Now that we’re out here, it all feels real – in a few days we’re going to compete in a tournament against teams from here. We’re not practicing just to practice – the mindset is completely different.

“I definitely like this feeling, and hopefully we can get more opportunities like this. I hope to continue playing high-level matches for Guam and also play intercollegiate women’s soccer,” added the Notre Dame High School incoming junior.

In Wednesday’s scrimmage, Atoigue played left wing and later moved to join Mansapit in a striker position, where she found herself playing more relaxed and making better decisions.

“At times, I felt like I was kind of punishing myself – when I would mess up and get mad at myself, but I knew I had to stop thinking negatively so I could better help the team,” Atoigue said. “Coming into the second half, we really wanted to score a goal and, mentally, I knew I had to put in 110% to support the team and what we wanted to achieve.

“I think we had OK chemistry up top, but I think when I moved to striker with Cadance it was a little better. From this trip, I feel like we’ve bonded well and can read where each other is going, what to do, and how to support each other in the attack,” added Atoigue, who played for the Guam Shipyard Wolverines up until her freshman year in high school.

Selection to this team marks the first time Atoigue has traveled for soccer. For Mansapit, she took her first-ever plane ride to travel to San Diego for the training camp and the tournament. Both are now hooked on continuing to travel to play higher-level matches and eventually for the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Team.

“I want football to be in my future,” Mansapit said.

For now, both players and the rest of the team look to polish their finishing before their first tournament match Saturday. The U17 Select Women’s Team will play against the San Diego Surf PL in its opening match Saturday at 9:15 a.m. San Diego (2:15 a.m. Sunday, Guam time) and again five hours later against SD Force FC – G03/04 Breaux. The team plays again Sunday at 1 p.m. (6 a.m. Monday, Guam time) against the DMCV Sharks Torres.