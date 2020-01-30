After graduating from the University of Hawaii, Cindy Nguyen didn’t know where life would take her. The 24-year-old international business and marketing major gave the corporate world a try, but working in an office chewed away at her soul.

“I’m someone who likes to be outdoors,” said Nguyen, who was hired by the Guam National Tennis Federation to teach at the brand new tennis center in Harmon. “I like to hike. I like to play tennis. I like to play sports."

After short stints working in Speedo’s marketing department, and Good Clean Food Hawaii, Nguyen’s patience was stretched thin. Although matching products with consumers fascinated her, especially being a self-proclaimed shopaholic, it wasn’t what she wanted to do with her life.

Being forced to sit inside an office and doing one of those typical 9-to-4 jobs made her sad, she said.

"I didn’t get to move around, often. … I never woke up happy to go to my job," she said.

Weighing the options on an imaginary corporate vs. tennis scale, it dipped, more like, crashed toward the sport she loved.

“I have been playing tennis for 20 years, and I never thought I had a passion for it,” said Nguyen, who was experiencing something nearly all serious tennis players go through – burn out.

Having a conversation with herself, she asked a question.

Do I like tennis?

“‘Hold on, I love it,’” she answered.

Spreading her wings

In Hawaii, Nguyen was comfortable. She studied hard, enjoyed the island lifestyle, and became the Rainbows’ first female tennis player to be selected to the Big West first-team all-conference, all four years.

“College was awesome because they just told me what to do,” said Nguyen, a former top 100 NCAA Division I singles player. “I wanted to stay in tennis.

“I started doing my 5-year/10-year plan and I saw myself being a tennis director and running and managing a tennis club.”

Less than one week later, her phone rang.

“Torgun (Smith) comes up to me with this opportunity to leave to Guam in five days,” she said. "When the opportunity came, I was not super busy,” she added, sharing that the Kailua Racquet Club, where she works, is under construction.

“‘Let’s do this,'" she recalled telling herself.

Smith, GNTF president, is ecstatic Nguyen chose Guam.

“We are very lucky to have such an amazing, rising professional here to help us open the Guam National Training Center," Smith said.

“We are hoping she sees the benefits of our building the national center, and will decide to stay longer,” he added, hoping Nguyen will re-up her 30-day contract.

Nguyen looks forward to teaching Guam’s youth, and hopes to have a positive influence on their lives.

“I know that us islanders can achieve anything, we just need to know that somebody believes in us,” Cindy Nguyen said.

With life-lessons accumulating, Nguyen hopes to share her experience with Guam’s thriving tennis community.

“It’s going to be tough sometimes,” she said. “You’re probably going to hate tennis at one point in your life. But, if you fight through it, you can really achieve anything.

Against all odds

When Cindy Nguyen was four years old, Tai Nguyen, her father, introduced her to tennis. With little knowledge of the game, Tai Nguyen learned about the sport through reading books, going to tournaments, and watching videos. Growing up in Long Beach, Calif., Cindy Nguyen remembers tagging along while her dad fed balls to her 8-year-old sister, Mimi.

“I like to joke, ‘I was born on the tennis court,’” Cindy Nguyen said. “My older sister played, and my dad would throw tennis balls at her. He would drop me off in one of those little kiddie chairs, and I would be just running around on the tennis court.”

Not before too long, Mimi Nguyen smashed returns, crushed serves, and outplayed older players from the baseline. Cindy Nguyen wanted to be just like her big sister. No, she wanted to be better.

“She was always my dad’s star-child," said Cindy Nguyen. "And, as a competitive person, I would see that, and, I was like, ‘I am going to beat her, no matter how long this takes.’”

“She always beat me,” Cindy Nguyen said. … "She was just naturally talented and that made me so angry. … I soon found out success was not easy.”

Here to benefit all

While Cindy Nguyen will focus on teaching Guam’s youth, she is also excited to help all players improve.

“I just love tennis,” Cindy Nguyen said. “It’s not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle. It’s something you can play until you’re 90 years old. I’ve seen 90-year-olds still kicking butt."

Whomever she teaches, and, for however long, the daddy’s girl hopes to instill into her students what it takes to be successful. She hopes to be as big of a role model as her father.

“He taught me so many lessons in life, Cindy Nguyen said. “He sacrificed a lot … so I (could) go out and enjoy my dreams.

“He stopped hanging out with his friends so he could coach us. If it was raining outside, he would make sure to squeegee the courts. We hated him for that.

“Now, that I look back on it, ‘dad, wow, you did everything so that we could be the best we could be.’”