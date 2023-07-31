The Guam Running Club hosted the 45th Tsunami 10K on Saturday at Nimitz Beach in Hågat, attracting 69 athletes to the men’s and women’s divisions. The 6.21-mile course took runners from Hågat to the front gate of Naval Base Guam and back to the start/finish line.

“Tsunami course was first started back 45 years ago,” said GRC President Richard Taitague in a news release. “Original course was a 5K. However, it was changed to 10K several years ago.”

Amid rainy, cloud-covered conditions, Alexander Clark won the men’s division in 38 minutes, 8 seconds. In the women’s division, newcomer Carolyn Dalton posted the female's quickest time – 44:40.

Rounding out the podium in the men's division, Chris Rasmussen, in 40:17, placed second. Forty seconds later, Elcid Garcia came in third. In the women's division, Keira Crystal Paz, in 46:30, placed second. Belen Sidell, in 52:06, delivered a bronze-medal performance.