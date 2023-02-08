When Public Law 25-27 was signed into law by then-Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez, the Guam Racing Federation was granted authority to begin developing property in Yigo, and it was off to the races.

The law, which was introduced to the Legislature as Bill 145 (COR), created a 21-year lease between the racing federation and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission. The lease expired in 2019 and CLTC issued the federation a tentative month-to-month holdover tenancy - a de facto lease extension. On Jan. 30, 2023, the CLTC effectively terminated the holdover tenancy and issued the federation a 30-day eviction letter.

On Jan. 19, 2023, during a CLTC board meeting, CLTC's then-legal counsel Nicolas Toft provided several possible reasons for the eviction. He cited that the lease agreement, which he alleged was born out of requests by members of the racing community at a public hearing, incited senators at the time to pass a bill that Toft called “unworkable.”

“They parade 100 people around the legislative hearing hall in support of (the commercial lease) and then they pass a bill that is completely unworkable and send it to us and we look like we can’t do anything because there’s a bill that the raceway is unwilling to sign, we’re unwilling to sign, and we’re back to square one.”

Toft also said the agreement was not enacted under the commission's process to lease CLTC lands to commercial ventures.

“We have no leases that use our current commercial rules because they are unworkable,” he added. “That’s a legislative lease that was created by the Legislature, not the CLTC. It was imposed upon the CLTC.”

Not without precedence, Toft said the CLTC monitors a few such “public purpose leases that don’t necessarily benefit the CLTC beneficiaries.” These include one for a golf course and another for a recycling center.

Good, but not good enough

Although the raceway benefits the island, the lease is contrary to the CLTC mission, commissioners said.

A few tenets of the mission statement are: To maintain and effectively manage the destiny of all public lands considering the social and economic factors; to ensure all government lands are registered, monitored, and protected; to supervise the operation of the department’s legal mandates; to develop an effective system of operation towards high performance standards in order to promote and provide better and satisfactory services to the general public; and to ensure the highest and best use of all Chamorro Land Trust lands.

Toft said he feels that using the land as a raceway is not in the commission's, or the island's, best interest.

“CLTC has been put as the steward of these leases and it’s kind of a difficult position for us because the board is not supposed to doing things for the entirety of Guam,” Toft said. “We’re supposed to be working for our beneficiaries.”

Not the best use of land

For more than two decades, GRF has been paying the CLTC monthly payments for use of the vast expanse of land. The minimal amount of these payments, among other issues, appears to be a source of contention.

"Where are we today?" CLTC commissioner David Herrera asked during the Jan. 19 meeting. "We're getting paid $4,000 a month for a 250-acre gold mine. The gold mine I am talking about is the white gold that's under that property," added Herrera, referring to coral which GRF is allegedly mining or allowing a contractor to dig up and and has allegedly been doing so and profiting from for several years.

Herrera also said he is concerned that the tenant is damaging the property.

"That’s the major issue that I personally saw," he said. … "I know that there is a quarry operation that was done. A quarry operation, not a clearing and grading. … That’s a fact."

Toft said CLTC and GRF have different understandings of the level of excavation granted by the Legislature.

"What we're running into is that their definition of clearing and grading is closer to strip-mining, versus our definition which is: knock the trees off and prepare it for your race paths," Toft said.

He also said CLTC would like the Legislature to provide clarification on the matter.

A Google Earth image shows what appears to be a section of the property near the far end of the drag strip referenced by Herrera. Although low quality, the image seems to depict a sizable excavation undertaking, with several tractors and dump trucks among bare land.

"I’ve been trying to get into the property to get a more accurate configuration of the quarry area of the property and we’re having a hard time even getting through the gate," Herrera said in the commission meeting.

Herrera, who agreed the federation should be kicked off the property, also wanted to take legal action.

"I agree with the commissioner for the eviction notice, but I would like to file a claim for the damage to that property," he said. … "There’s some major damage and, in my opinion, we’ve been exploited. The commission has been exploited."

Herrera said he learned the racing federation allegedly entered into a sublease with Smithbridge, creating an easement to gain access to the property, a violation of the law's "No Leases" provision.

"In no cases shall the Guam Raceway Park or any portion of its property or assets be leased, licensed or assigned without the prior express written approval of CLTC," PL 25-27 states.

Toft alleged the racing federation is getting money directly from Smithbridge and CLTC had not been informed.

"I'm guessing that is a violation of the lease terms," he said. "We're supposed to know about all subleases."

Saying the land could be used for more lucrative endeavors, Toft said the multiacre expanse of land “could be used for housing for CLTC residents, for commercial leases that pay a full amount so that we can use that for infrastructure and things like that.”

Officials 'hound' GRF for event revenue

Apart from a better land deal, Toft, in no uncertain terms, said the racing federation has been a bad tenant, not living up to its end of the holdover tenancy agreement. In short, he alleged that the federation is not paying its fair share.

“We’re supposed to get a participation rent for events that happen on the property and we’ve had instances where we know that there’s an event going on, and they have a take at the gate, or whatever, and we don’t see it unless we specifically hound them and have to do — basically — legal discovery to pry it out of them,” Toft said.

Hearing requested

In a letter from Sen. William Parkinson to Speaker Terese Terlaje, dated Feb. 6, the freshman senator, in support of the racing federation, addressed the need for more information and community input.

“I am respectfully requesting the Committee on Health, Justice and Land, which has oversight of the CLTC, hold a roundtable hearing with the relevant stakeholders to set the record straight with the public as to the cause of this eviction action and solutions to help ameliorate the situation for all involved,” he wrote.

Parkinson warned Terlaje of the possible effects of the raceway's closure.

“I firmly believe that the Guam International Raceway serves in the public interest, providing a venue for car clubs and car enthusiasts to gather, race, and enjoy their vehicles in a safe environment,” he stated in the letter. “The loss of the Guam International Raceway’s lease to their Yigo home deals a devastating blow to car and race enthusiasts throughout the island and the region.”

In the Jan. 19 CLTC meeting, Toft, who has since resigned from the Office of the Attorney General and is no longer CLTC legal counsel, said, “We’ve done this dance repeatedly and, if it takes closing it down to get the message to the Legislature, to actually send us functional help, maybe that’s what we need to do.”

In a GRF press release dated Feb. 1, the nonprofit organization pleaded for help.

"We are seeking the support of the community in the fight to keep the track open," GRF stated. "Petition forms will be available at remaining scheduled races this month and at Cars Plus in Maite, with additional locations announced shortly. For more information, please visit our website at guamraceway.com.

The Guam Racing Federation also said it is hosting a wave at the ITC Intersection in Tamuning at 4 p.m. Thursday and urges the community to join in the mission to save the track.