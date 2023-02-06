Guam’s only off-road track and home to numerous sporting and entertaining events has been given a 30-day eviction notice effective Feb. 1.

According to the Guam Racing Federation, the eviction notice, dated Jan. 30, was issued by the Chamorro Land Trust Commission’s board of directors.

According to Public Law 25-27, signed by then-Gov. Carl Gutierrez in 1999, the property owned by the CLTC was in a 20-year license with the Guam Raceway Park under the control of the GRF. As per the CLTC’s eviction notice, the license expired on May 31, 2018.

“We’ve been waiting for a long, long time to get the long-term lease (50 years),” said GRF President Henry Simpson. “CLTC had six months to negotiate it and pass along to the Legislature and it didn’t happen. It’s been month to month since then. We almost had it done when Jack Hattig (then-CLTC director) was there, but since he left, it just died and then we get this eviction notice. It’s been a bureaucratic nightmare.”

Simpson said he’d like to see the raceway park lease mirror that of the Guam Football Association, where the Harmon land is under the Department of Parks and Recreation and not the CLTC, since both agencies have two different missions – one for sports/recreation and the other for Indigenous housing.

“Please know, on several occasions, I met with CLTC, as well as lawmakers, in hopes of working together to find a solution,” said Guam International Racing Motocross Association President Jeff Rios. “However, they’ve given us no insight, no plan for a relocation, at the very least. All we have is an eviction notice. We felt there was no other choice but to hire legal counsel and fight for what we know as our home. I always felt it to be my responsibility to find a safe haven for racers to go.”

The notice to vacate comes at a most inopportune time, as the racing federation is, or was, to host Smokin’ Wheels in April.

With the clock ticking in the year’s shortest month, GRF has obtained legal counsel and seeks community support in hopes of keeping the track open.

“This surprised us all,” Rios said.