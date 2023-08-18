With the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League fall 2023 season three weeks away, club rosters are quickly filling up with youth athletes eager to play in the twice-yearly league.

“Our kids have been excited to come back,” said Ryan Shipman, coach and club administrator of Crushers FC. “I love seeing the joy on their faces when they are running from the car to their coaches. It makes me know I’m doing the right thing out here.”

The Crushers FC began practice sessions at the Tiyan soccer field last week for teams in four age divisions: U6, U8, U10, and U12. Space is still available for players and coaches, Shipman said.

At Adelup, the Sidekick SC started practices this week for teams in the U6, U8, U10, U12, and U15 age divisions for both boys and girls, said Gian Tenorio, Sidekick SC president.

“Every season we look forward to accepting new players, as well as returning players, to the Sidekicks,” Tenorio said. “The joy of playing soccer is an exciting and fulfilling experience that promotes camaraderie and fun for all.”

The Crushers and Sidekick SC are two of 16 clubs participating in the youth league. Other clubs entering teams into the league are the ASC Trust Islanders FC, Bank of Guam Strykers FC, Dededo Soccer Club, GPSI Southern Cobras, Guam Shipyard Wolverines, NAPA Rovers FC, Quality Distributors FC, Southern Heat, Tigers, Tumon Typhoons Soccer Club, Wings Football Club, MWR North, MWR South, and FC Barrigada Crusaders.

For youth players wanting to play in the league, their parent or guardian must first register the player with one of the participating clubs through the club’s online portal on Power Up Sports. Once registered with a club, the club administrator will provide instructions to register with GFA for official inclusion on a team roster. Once on a roster, players are eligible to participate.

Youth clubs are in charge of managing players registered to their teams. GFA will not be accepting player registrations without the player first registering with a club. The entire process is done online.

A list of participating clubs and their respective administrators and representatives is online at www.guamfa.com.

Ahead of the league’s Sept. 9 kickoff, the GFA Technical Department will be conducting coaching courses beginning this weekend.

Although registration is full for the Youth Coaching Certificate Course and GFA “D” Coaching Certificate Course, slots are still available for the GFA “C” Coaching Diploma Course. Registration is online and will be open until Aug. 18 or until the course is full.

The GFA Referees Department is offering courses for new and experienced referees. Next week, other refresher courses at varying levels also will be conducted. The GFA Introductory Course for youth referees begins Aug. 31. The introductory course is full. To be placed on the waiting list or to get information about future courses, send an email to referee@theguamfa.com.

Dededo Soccer Club will be entering 13 teams in the youth league: three each for the U6 and U8 divisions, four for U10, two for U12, and one for U15. Serving mainly the most populous villages on Guam, U12 coach Vance Manibusan said registration had already closed before the club’s first practice sessions this week.

“I am looking forward to seeing the growth of players as the season progresses, not only in our club but all the other clubs as well,” Manibusan said. “I feel that with the coaching courses that have been extended to the clubs, they give the coaches an understanding where we want our players to be as they move up in age divisions and potentially grow out of the club. Hopefully, we are able to collectively work to produce more national players to represent our island and grow our children’s opportunities.”