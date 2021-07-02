With the emergence of the Men’s National basketball Team as one of the region's strongest international squads, island basketball has become much more than shooting balls into baskets, grabbing rebounds and exchanging high-fives. It is quickly becoming big business and there is much at stake.

Guam basketball is moneyball.

On July 24-25, putting its money where its mouth is, Monster Energy Guam is sponsoring the Hagåtña City 3x3 Summer Showdown, a FIBA-sanctioned tournament. The tournament, hosted by Clutch Guam and Crowns Guam, is offering $2,000 for the Men’s Division winner, and $300 in cash and prizes for Youth Division winners.

“There has never been a $2,000 cash prize for tournament winners,” said Dom Sablan, founder of Clutch Guam. “We are expecting Guam’s top basketball players to compete in this tournament. It’s a great opportunity it’s for them to showcase their individual skills in a 3x3 half-court game.”

The two-day hoopfest will take place at the newly resurfaced outdoor court adjacent to Paseo Baseball Stadium. Brackets are expected to be laden with talent in the Men’s Open, Girls High School, Boys 15U and Boys 17U divisions.

Sablan indicated that organizers are hoping for cooperative weather, but will “move the date of the tournament in case of weather issues.”

Registration is open at guamtime.net and closes Monday, July 5.

The cost to enter is $200 for a four-person team.

Each player will receive a custom Clutch and Crowns team jersey and gift bag.

Sablan describes the event as family-friendly with live entertainment and keepsakes for purchase.

“We would like to thank Monster Energy in supporting this event. Their support is instrumental in bringing street ball back in the spotlight,” Sablan said. “We would also like to thank Guam Basketball Confederation for their role in sanctioning this tournament under FIBA 3x3.”