When the Saint Paul Warriors and the John F. Kennedy Islanders duked it out in the championship of the McDonald’s High School Basketball Classic Saturday evening at the Father Duenas Jungle, it was a dazzling display of athleticism, skill and sportsmanship.

SPC’s Josiah Quintanilla was near unstoppable on the court and his teammates found him on every opportunity as they pulled away in the second half to claim the crown. But the three weeks of competition was a hooper’s dream as seven of the island’s high school teams shook off the pandemic blues to showcase their talents on the hardwood.

From SPC’s frenetic press led by Quintanilla, Xander Sanchez and sharpshooter Jacob Miranda to Simon Sanchez’s Jerfick Aunu and JFK’s Karl Vinca, there was more than enough talent on the court, making it tough for the Clutch Guam crew to pick an all-tournament team. FD's Kaine Santos and Guam High’s Cameron Brantley lit up the scoreboard on several nights while Notre Dame’s Tyler Concepcion sometimes seemed as if he would never miss. All the teams had someone to showcase and seemed to improve with every game.

But, it came down to consistency and how their respective teams finished, said Clutch Guam’s Dominic Sablan.

“As we saw in the tournament, any team may be beaten in any given day and the environment is extremely competitive,” he said. “Although SPCS is now considered the clear cut favorites, several other teams look great and I’m expecting an action packed season.”

The all tournament selections were:

• MVP - Josiah Quintanilla, SPC

• Tobias Eckles, GHS

• Kirston Guzman, JFK

• Xander Sanchez, SPC

• Jaden Santos, FD

• Jose Saures, OHS

Tobias Eckles, GHS

Senior center

Big man Eckles controls the paint for Guam High. He’s a beast inside and a monster on the boards. Teams have to work to contain Eckles who’s quick enough to evade swarming defenses and strong enough to battle through contact.

For the senior, it’s about consistency and keeping a strong work ethic regardless of what happened the previous game.

“I am the captain for my team and with that title placed upon me by my coach I try hold myself to a higher standard. I try to set an example not only on the court but off the court as well,” he said. “Providing energy is definitely one of the key aspects I try to bring to the team whenever it is needed.”

Energy is key to performing well on the court, he said.

“Our energy levels really determines our success,” he said. “As for my team we need to do better with keeping the same intensity that we show in the first half and bringing it into the second half, after we get over that hump our success is sure to come.”

Eckles said he works on his craft every day, taking advantage of the fact that there is a basketball season this year despite the COVID spikes.

“I think people don’t realize how much I study the game whether that’s watching film, going to games in person or playing in a game,” he said. “Every basketball experience i have is a chance for me to learn something new.”

Embracing the sport for all the positivity it brings, Eckles said he enjoys seeing the improvement in his game and his team.

“Putting my heart into something like basketball is a great feeling,” he said. “My mentality going into every game is to perform at the best of my abilities and to leave it all on the floor, playing my hardest until the final buzzer.”

Kirston Guzman, JFK

Senior forward

Guzman is the lynchpin in the Islander defense and offense. A big man who can shoot the three ball, Guzman has improved his handling and can run guard when needed. His midrange game poses big problems for teams. His ability to pass out of the double team opens up the JFK offense to find shooters – of which there are plenty on the Islander roster.

The goal, Guzman said, is to impose his will on offense, improving his skill set and lifting up the game play of his team.

“A team is only as strong as their weakest link so I believe in order to have a strong, deep team I will have to push them to their limit,” he said. “I would like to work on being comfortable outside of the perimeter. To be able to move the ball around and facilitate using efficient passing rather than dribbling the ball too much. My team needs to improve on work on playing together as well as recognizing the easy mismatches. Also patience and confidence on the offensive end.”

A leader who aims to motivate his team every play of the game, Guzman said basketball brings people together and that’s what he loves about the game.

“Whether we have different cultures or even different taste in music, it brings people together and creates opportunities for people,” he said.

As someone who spends two to three hours a day on his craft, Guzman said he enjoys setting new expectations for himself.

“Most people are sideline players who think it’s easy to come out and perform at their peak without putting in the work to actually perform the way they think they can,” he said. “Some people think I’m a pure big man but I can do way more than operate in the post.”

And, the mindset?

“My mentality is to give the opposing team hell and just to make them pay for stepping on the court,” he said. “Although it may sound cocky, but it gets my confidence going as well as my motivation.

Jose Saures, OHS

Senior guard

Saures, a quick guard with a near deadly midrange game, is key to the Okkodo offense. His ability to shoot the three ball and play in the mid opens up the Bulldog offense. On the defensive end, Saures’ length makes things difficult for his opponents.

For Saures, it’s about approaching every game with the same mindset and intensity.

“Play every game like it’s our last,” Saures said, adding it’s important he focus on improving his skillset and being a better teammate every game.

As a leader, Saures said he works to be vocal – setting the example and talking with his teammates on and off the court.

The goal, he said, is to ensure everyone is on the same page and working towards the same end game.

Every game is an opportunity to learn and become better, he said.

