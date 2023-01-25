The high school rugby season ended a month ago, but hard-hitting, blood-pumping action lives on through the Clutch Super Series Alumni Edition.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and ending around 5 p.m. Sunday, Clutch and main sponsor Heineken will be hosting men’s and women’s rugby tournaments at the University of Guam Tritons athletic field.

“The rugby community has been waiting a long time for this,” said Clutch co-founder Dom Sablan. “We can't wait to see some hard-hitting, entertaining rugby this weekend."

First onto the field, in ladies action, stars of years past will lace up their cleats in a smashing series of 7-a-side rugby. With eight teams divided evenly through two pools, Pool A consists of the Notre Dame High School Royals, Okkodo High School Bulldogs, Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars (Black); Pool B comprises Cougars (Blue), Southern High School Dolphins, George Washington High School Geckos and Simon Sanchez High School Sharks.

After 12 games of pool play, the ladies will wrap up their competition with a championship game, scheduled for 3:20 p.m. Saturday. Only the top team from each pool will advance to the finale.

Erica Quichocho, a graduate of Notre Dame and key member of the Guam Women’s National Rugby Team, is excited to do battle against some familiar foes.

“As an adult, I tend to miss the younger, glory days of giving your best efforts on the field with my teammates — such an exhilarating feeling,” she said. “So, to be able to see my fellow comrades again and play a sport we all enjoy and love is a true blessing. Big thanks to Clutch for giving us this opportunity to relive that exhilarating rush again. And God bless!”

In the Men’s Division, which kicks off 10:30 a.m. Sunday, nine teams, in three pools, will play for a chance to advance to the single-elimination playoffs. The men are scheduled to play nine pool-play matches, with the semifinals slated for 3 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. A blazing championship game is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. A third-place game, prior to the finale, will commence at 4:05 p.m.

For the men, Pool A is made up of Geckos (Purple), Sharks and Dolphins (Blue). Pool B consists of the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, Bulldogs (Red) and Geckos (White). Pool C encompasses Dolphins (Black), Geckos (Gold) and Bulldogs (Blue).

"We're just excited that rugby is back on Island with a big weekend full of hard-hitting action, all while being able to play for our alma maters once again,” said GW alumnus Johnny Borja, an elite competitor with international and professional experience.

Spectators are encouraged to purchase two-day passes for $10 at guamtime.net. The all-encompassing ticket allows fan to attend all of the games, including the two championship extravaganzas. Day passes will also be available at the event, but for $10 each day, bargains hunters should opt for for the online fare.

Event coordinators confirmed that food trucks will be on hand and Heineken will have plenty of ice-cold drinks — alcohol, soda, juices and water — for purchase.