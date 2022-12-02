Badminton Oceania and Northern Marianas Badminton Association announced the addition of two new international challenge tournaments to the Badminton World Federation calendar in 2023, taking place back-to-back in June.

Earlier this year, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands hosted the 2022 Pacific Mini Games and badminton was one of nine sports included in the multisport program. Two players, Janelle Pangilinan and Jenine Savellano, delighted the home crowd as they collected a historic first Pacific Games medal in badminton. They earned bronze in the women’s doubles.

The combined efforts have allowed a legacy to transpire through these tournaments which could see local players competing on the international stage for the first time, further opportunities for the local workforce in officiating and events, alongside a chance for residents to witness world-class badminton – made even more exciting by the fact that both tournaments fall within the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualification period, which starts May 1, 2023.

“This is a fantastic development for our Pacific region and it is exciting to see our long-term goal, to host an international tournament in the region outside of Australia or New Zealand, come to life,” said Badminton Oceania CEO Julie Carrel. “To have two back-to-back tournaments in less than a year since hosting the Pacific Mini Games is an incredible legacy achievement. It is also testament to the highly motivated and organized team at Northern Marianas Badminton Association who have inspired several pathways to grow the sport across their country.”

Merlie Tolentino, NMBA president, noted that his organization will be the first in Micronesia to host a BWF event.

“We are again presented with the opportunity to witness high-level competitions, while our own athletes will also have a chance to challenge highly skilled players,” she said. “Additionally, hosting the Northern Marianas Open and Saipan International will support the NMI’s sports tourism campaign, as we are looking to welcome players and officials from the Pacific, Oceania, Asia, and hopefully from some other continents too.”

“We are excited and honored with this great opportunity and are looking forward to getting support from our community as we work together in hosting another successful sports event and showcasing our island hospitality,” she added.

Both tournaments will join Badminton Oceania’s collection of Grade Three tournaments, including the North Harbour International 2023, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-29, 2023, and others that will be announced.

Also scheduled to take place in Oceania next year are two BWF world tour tournaments, the Australia Open 2023 Super 500 from Aug. 1-6 and the New Zealand Open 2023 Super 300, from Aug. 8-13.