Southern High School Dolphins’ Analea Meno is only a 4-foot-9, 15-year-old, sophomore, but don’t confuse her size and age for inexperience. When she steps onto the pitch, she’s a giant – her soccer IQ soaring through the roof.

Not only did the diminutive Meno lead her team to the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game, she also received recognition as the league's MVP.

“It feels really great to be named MVP,” said the surprised midfielder. “I actually wasn't too confident I'd be getting MVP because I didn't think my efforts would be recognized.”

She said that she thought the honor would go to a striker or a forward, not a midfielder.

“It felt really good to have my efforts recognized,” she said.

With a roster loaded with underclassmen, such as herself, the MVP-team captain has the added responsibility of motivating, inspiring and helping her team succeed.

“It's a lot of responsibility because a lot of my players are first-timers,” she said. “I really have to play a role. And I have to step up. … I have to not only have faith in them, but they also have to have faith in myself to be their team captain.”

Thrust into the leadership role for the first time at the high school level, Meno has thrived.

“This is my first time being team captain for high school season,” she said. “So since we have a really young team and a lot of firs- timers, it felt really good to know that we've gotten this far with not only my efforts but the rest of my team's efforts,” she said.

Not only have Analea’s results been made possible by hard work and tremendous team effort, but the support she receives from her family has been a key component in her success. Her father, Steve Meno, is also the Dolphins head coach. Throughout the season, he has coached and watched his daughter become one of the most-respected players in the league.

While her father helps her with technique and strategy, Steve shared that his daughter's burning desire to compete comes from within.

“Whatever she does she plays with heart. She always gives her 100% from start to finish," he said. Whether it’s rolling on the mat in jiujitsu or wrestling or playing on the pitch, she always gives her 100%. Even when we go fishing, she always puts her heart into it - school-wise and everything.”

Steve also shared that Analea’s willingness to be coached and her listening skills make her a coach’s dream.

“The one thing I really love about her is that, from a coaching perspective, she's a player that listens, listens to criticism and listens to our advice,” Steve said. “She doesn't just let it go in one ear and out the other. She takes it to heart and she really thinks about it.”

Regardless of which side of the pitch the ball is on, he added that his daughter is always in the mix. Whether it’s getting back on defense to help stop a scoring drive or looking for an assist or goal, Analea is never far from the action.

When as opposing team is closing in on Southern’s goal, “she’s running back all the way to the goal to defend it,” he said.

When the Dolphins are attacking, “she’s also running forward to strike and score - to create plays and make passes,” he added.

Steve shared that he is thankful that Analea has remained healthy and has not missed a game, trusting his team to perform but shuttering to think what they would be without her.

“She's a very vital part to the team,” he said. “She's that drive. She's that playmaker. She’s basically the quarterback. She knows that and everybody relies on her to either break down a play that's coming on or to create a play out of traffic.”

Steve explained that he has been coaching his daughter ever since elementary school. Sometimes, he said, the line between coach and father becomes a little blurry, maybe being a little bit more harsh on her than other players.

“It’s really hard to separate that,” he said.

“Sometimes, I find it I'm too hard on her. Sometimes she’ll call me on it,” he said. … “she’s starting to understand why I'm on her, why I'm so aggressive with her, why I put so much pressure on her.”

He and her mother, Frances Meno, who also coaches the Dolphins, “are just trying to prepare her for life,” Steve said.

“She’s little, shorter than everybody else. She’s always been at that disadvantage where she has to fight more," he said.

An outside force

Loaded with fight and an unwillingness to lose, Steve was impressed watching his daughter lead the Dolphins to a 4-0 shutout win over the Okkodo High School Bulldogs in Thursday’s semifinals. In that game, besides helping out on defense and inspiring her team, Analea scored a goal and added an assist. It was this type of play that earned her the MVP.

“I'm very humbled,” Steve said. “The nomination didn't come from me. “When we had the coaches meeting, it came from Sanchez."

Steve said that when Franshay Shippey, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks head coach, nominated Analea, he “got goosebumps.”

"For another coach to recognize it, it means more, it means a lot more,” he said.