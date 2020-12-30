Two dozen participants took advantage of a free coaching course held this past weekend by the Guam National Tennis Federation at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon. The second half of the ITF Play + Stay course is slated for this weekend, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 2 and 3 at the national center, and is free for all who are interested.

"We’re really happy with the turnout. We have 24 students from different categories of life. We have school teachers and tennis coaches and students that are interested in certification,” said GNTF President Torgun Smith. “It’s very encouraging.”

The course, which runs for 35 hours, offers a hybrid face-to-face (32 hours) and online (3 hours) module. Completing the course is the first step toward obtaining the ITF Level 1 certification.

Tennis is getting more exposure worldwide since the pandemic, Smith said, adding that it’s been a boon for the sport locally as more people are interested in learning the ins and outs of the sport.

“I’m really happy about that,” he said.

Joe Cepeda, co-founder of the Guam Tennis Academy, said he was pleased with the turnout as well.

“I’m just excited to share this sport with others who will share it. That’s the only way we’re going to get better is by having more qualified coaches,” he said. I’m very happy, ecstatic that we have 24 participants and very encouraged in the development of the sport.”

From exercise to gaining knowledge, participants joined in the two-day course, picking up on the shared expertise of GNTF’s advisers.

For Anika Sachdev, a former St. John’s athlete now attending Washington State University, the cohort allowed her to pick up a coaching certificate, she said. Besides allowing her the opportunity to shake off the pandemic blues, she said, a certificate could open more doors and opportunities for her.

As a competitive club player, she said, it’s important to stay up to date on learning and trends in the sport.

But, she said, the clinic also focused on keeping things light and fun to garner more interest among novice tennis athletes.

“I have learned to make it as fun as possible and to try to make everything like a game so they want to come back for more and more and they keep playing,” she said. “Your goal is to try to make them be able to serve, rally and score in the beginning sessions so they feel motivated to come back again and again.”

The clinics, which also allowed for soft, beginner balls and a short court and net, emphasized the idea of fun and keeping new athletes engaged, eventually learning to love the competitiveness of the sport.

Ky Torres, an admitted recreational player, said he found himself enjoying the strategies shared during the session.

“This is straight-up gameplay. ... I’m looking forward to see if I can bring it on to the elementary schools,” he said. “My mom actually works in Wettengel (Elementary School), and I want to see if I can give her this program and teach it to the kids.”

Kathleen Salas, a teacher at Untalan Middle School, said she decided to try out the course to link it to helping her middle school students.

“I am a firm believer in getting the kids out and doing extracurricular sports activity kind of things. It’s something I hope to bring back to our middle school,” she said. “Now that they have this new, youth-designed program, more catered to their abilities and their levels, it can start their interest in getting out and getting healthy.”

The use of beginner props makes the game less threatening to beginners, she said.

“I like it. I can see the change. I haven’t played in years, maybe decades. When I played, it was a fast ball and large rackets and a long court. But now it’s a little bit more reasonable. It’s functionally easier for those who never tried it,” she said. “I think I am brand new again. Baby steps.”

Arn Salas Diaz said she could see the possibilities for the sport for the island’s manamko’, most of whom have limited mobility.

“I’m interested in building exercise with the manamko and the special-needs target population. I need to have my credentials,” she said, adding wheelchair tennis would be a nice addition to the island courts. “There is a lot of growing population of special-needs kids that are in wheelchairs and, really, we need to provide them that equal access to exercise through this kind of sport.”

Dylan Jicha, the new tennis director at GNTC, said the aim for the clinics was to improve coaching on island, a tenet of the vision for the International Tennis Federation.

“We’re trying to get a racket in everyone’s hands. We want to make sure that everybody has a chance to experience the sport and that’s the outreach,” said Jicha. “Bring them in and get them out and involved with tennis in the community.”

While happy with the initial turnout and the interest, Jicha said, he hopes to add more people even amid all the restrictions for Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and COVID-19.

“Going into the future, we still have more levels of certifications we can do, so we hope to expand the number of people ,” he said. “This is the ITF entry-level Stay and Play. It’s more driven for the coaching, for professional coaches to get a better understanding of getting away from feeding drills and getting the kids more involved from the start of the lesson.”

As tennis is one of the few sports allowed during the pandemic, Jicha said the course fulfills a need as more people pick up a racket.

“From the start of the pandemic, tennis has always been at the upper edge of the list of acceptable activities. I think people are now looking into it as, ‘There are more options. This is an option I can do.’ And so, I think we’re going to see a lot more involvement in the game,” he said.