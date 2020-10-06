COVID-19 restrictions are lifting across the island, and sports are seeing some daylight with the governor’s announcement that non-contact sport organizations can submit proposals for permission to practice.

But for hundreds of school-aged athletes, all is still silent on the interscholastic home front. As cases climb, disappointed students wonder if they’ll ever get to play again. While all stakeholders understand the need for safety and adhering to social distancing guidelines, the effects of the prolonged shutdown is being felt across the island for athletes, coaches and their fans.

The benefits of physical exercise, competition and camaraderie and its effects on a healthy body and mind can’t be stressed enough, health experts have said, emphasizing a strong immune system is needed to fight off COVID-19.

Also, the growing trend among graduating seniors to seek athletic opportunities at the collegiate level has added a new dimension to interscholastic sports on island. Many have trained for years, working in the offseason, hoping for a shot at scholarship opportunities for college. Some coaches said they have seen senior athletes depart stateside because the island can’t offer them the opportunity to showcase their talent, severely limiting their opportunities for exposure if they’re seeking to compete at the collegiate level.

As part of our series on the state of various island sports, we reached out to several interscholastic coaches, seeking their thoughts on COVID-19, its effect on sports and what it’ll take for the island to see some level of normalcy in sports.

Most said the scenario currently facing sports across the world is unheard of. Maybe with typhoons and earthquakes, they said, there are similarities, but with COVID-19, there is no end in sight.

“To (a) certain degree,” said Eddie Pelkey, head coach for basketball at Father Duenas Memorial School. “In 1999, when GDOE cut sports because of budget challenges, I had won a boys middle school championship and could not defend the next year. But we knew then, because of the reason (money), that sports would come back. Today, that’s definitely not the case.”

“I know there were some seasons canceled in the early 2000s because of funding. The difference here is there are no other options to compete in any sense, due to the pandemic restrictions,” said Desmond R. Mandell III, head coach for cross-country and track and field at St. John’s School.

“Personally, the closest thing would be when sports were shut down because of a typhoon or big tropical storm,” said Alden Bautista, head coach for volleyball at John F. Kennedy High School.

In the interest of fairness, coaches were asked the same questions.

Question 1: What effect do you think the pandemic, and not having sports, is having on student athletes?

Question 2: Are you in contact with kids and what have they asked you about sports and what do you tell them.

Question 3: Do you see a future for interscholastic sports?

Question 4: Do you have any ideas for how things can be started if the island goes into PCOR2/3?

Mike Rabago – Girls and Boys Volleyball

Q1: Man I know it’s definitely tough. Not just on the athlete for this school year, but also their future endeavors. I’m sure it’s taking a toll on them. There’s only so much they can do at this point. I’m also sure that even family members miss watching their kids play. It basically ruined our daily activities/schedules. Our life routine. Just eating out after or hanging out is something we’re use to. I’m use to coming home late with the family. One of my kids is guaranteed to be playing and one is always supporting.

Q2: Coach Art is really good in setting up practices prior to the closing down the second time. He had all protocols set up and we slowly opened up. Ever since the second shut down...he would post up informational references in regards to vball and I would send workouts 3 times a week.

Q3: I’m hoping. Even if it’s for a day and we limit the amount attending I’ll be happy. We can always video or stream live. Doesn’t matter. Just want these kids to mingle and play.

Q4: Well until there’s a solution or vaccine … we need to still practice all measures of prevention. I know it’s not healthy, but I’ve seen teams playing with their mask on. Limiting the spectators. Even limiting the bench can happen. Constant sanitization needs to be implemented too. Also, moving the indoor sports outdoor may work.

Desmond R. Mandell III – Cross-Country, Track & Field

Q1: Guam athletes are already at a disadvantage when it comes to college recruiting, so for them to miss seasons really puts them behind the eight ball. However, realistically, not many will have the opportunity to compete in college regardless, so these high school years may be their only opportunity to compete in organized sports. It’s heartbreaking that these potentially lifelong memories will be lost.

Q2: I’ve had a few athletes contact me about the likelihood of having sports this year, and I try and be as realistic. I think educational leaders have their hands full trying to adjust to the issues surrounding distance learning, that I can’t imagine sports is a priority right now. Figuring out how to effectively continue classes is at the forefront, and rightfully so.

Q3: Safety needs to be first and foremost when it comes to sports. Our job as coaches is to coach. If/when the doctors & people in charge say it’s safe to compete, we’ll be ready to jump headfirst into it. I like to stay optimistic that there will be some sort of sports this school year, but I can’t imagine it happening until second semester at the the earliest. There are some athletes that have decided to move off island to hopefully compete and get some college looks. With the uncertainty surrounding sports here, I don’t blame them, and it might ultimately be a smart move.

Alden Bautista – Boys and Girls Volleyball

Q1: I am sure the effect has been tremendous on our student athletes. Many of them had goals they wanted to meet this year, especially all the seniors in high school, who may not get the opportunity to play their respective sport after they graduate. Athletes who intended to play collegiately are experiencing this COVID roadblock and are unable to train the way they’re accustomed to. Those are the athletes I feel most bad for.

Q2: Initially prior to the start of the school year, I was receiving messages regarding tryouts and clearances but at that point I was just advising the athletes to wait for more guidance from the school and DOE. I really just told them to focus on being healthy and staying safe both as an individual and also with regards to their family. As far as advice goes, I told my athletes it will all work itself out in the end, and to just be ready, when the time comes to start.

Q3: For the immediate future, that’s definitely a tough prediction to make. I would love to be in the gym coaching my athletes up but without a vaccine in sight, for now, and the restrictions set for personal and social distancing in place I really don’t know. What I do know moving forward are the traditional customs that coaches and athletes have been accustomed to will have to change to accommodate the “new norm” we all have to abide by. As a society we are all going to have to work together to get the island healthier then the inter scholastic sports will follow suit.

Q4: When we get into PCOR 2/3, coaches and our leaders need to come together and discuss how we can mitigate the situations that can put us back into an even more serious condition than we were already in. When we get back to PCOR 2/3, before any practices start or gyms open, establish the regulations and protocol that will keep not only the athletes safe, but the coaches as well. We all have to keep in mind that when the practice and the game ends, we still have to go home to our families.