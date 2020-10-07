With every day that passes, athletes across the island are seeing some light at the end of a long, empty tunnel since COVID-19 effectively shut down all forms of sports.

A recent executive order by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero started lifting restrictions, with some noncontact organized sports – tennis, golf – able to submit proposals for permission to practice, finally getting athletes some repetitions in their respective fields of play.

But, for hundreds of school-age athletes, there is no word. And, as cases climb, student-athletes watch and wait, hoping for a sign that sports will get some kind of green light. What's on the line?

In a recent interview, Al Garrido, acting coordinator for the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, listed some of the benefits of competition.

"Many people don’t realize that it’s more than just competing, and it’s not even only about making it to play at the next level or to be accepted into a college," he said. "Our students are missing out on the travel time, the exposure to different elements that exercise the mind, body and the soul. Our students are missing out on the coping skills that they learn from a huge loss, or the character development from winning a championship. Sports teaches resilience, it fosters camaraderie and it brings families and friends together."

The need for safety is paramount, stakeholders say, but the effects of the prolonged shutdown with no clear-cut deadline is wearying on the mind and body.

In a recent interview with The Guam Daily Post, Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam President Terry Debold said the severity of COVID-19 is fully understood, but “this is having a far worse impact on the physical, emotional, mental, and just generally social well-being of our youth.”

He stressed the need for balance, adding there has to be “more emphasis, or at least more discussion, on how we can look at both sides of this, and how this is going to impact the long-term development of these youth today.”

Studies have shown that physical activity has a strong and positive influence on overall mental well-being, with regular exercise offering a venue toward increasing self-esteem and reducing stress and anxiety.

As part of our series on the state of various island sports, we reached out to several interscholastic coaches, seeking their thoughts on COVID-19, its effect on sports and what it’ll take for the island to see some level of normalcy in sports.

In the interest of fairness, coaches were asked the same questions. Some answers were edited for length.

Question 1: What effect do you think the pandemic, and not having sports, is having on student athletes?

Question 2: Are you in contact with kids and what have they asked you about sports and what do you tell them?

Question 3: Do you see a future for interscholastic sports?

Question 4: Do you have any ideas for how things can be started if the island goes into PCOR2/3?

Jay Antonio, cross-country and track and field

Q1: In my perspective, academically they will struggle. They’re called student-athletes for a reason. I look at athletics for student-athletes as accommodations, or modifications, so that they can excel in the classroom. A real student-athlete is a student who needs the atmosphere of athletics to be able to concentrate in school. I’m sure many of them are personally training, but I’m sure they’re seeking the competitive atmosphere as well. I’m hoping that we get out of this situation soon.

Q2: When this whole thing started, I was trying to be optimistic and encouraged our track athletes to continue training to prepare for a late season. But as weeks went by, it was clearer that the COVID situation was getting worse. I had a chat and was providing workouts, but I knew students were getting less motivated knowing that there were no season. Now I have about eight runners who are pushing through this and training on their own. At this point, we just have to be realistic and face the fact that athletics will be different for a while.

Q3: I certainly do. I’m an optimistic person so I would like to say yes. I’m sure we won’t be back to a NORMAL interscholastic atmosphere, but just like what the rest of the world is doing, we will modify our sports to insure that safety comes first.

Q4: As far as GDOE sports are concerned, our athletic directors from all our public schools have been planning and creating protocols for return of practice and competitions. They have modified the sports that we will more than likely offer based on risk factors and also created guidelines to follow to insure that the spread of COVID is prevented.

Dave Cruz, softball and football

Q1: I know that the athletes are probably not getting proper training and guidance for the training needed to compete.

Q2: I’m in contact with a few students inquiring about whether we're going to have sports and sports are possibly going to be available. Coaches also are inquiring.

Q3: I do see interscholastic sports in the future, but not anytime soon. There is too much risk at this time.

Q4: Yes, possibly start with sports with little to no contact. I do believe our students do need sports for reasons such as scholarships, self-motivation, competition, and just to find relief from school and this pandemic that's currently going on.

Eddie Pelkey, basketball

Q1: Short term, I think it’s just boredom and self-motivation. With so many restrictions in place, I believe you’re going to see student-athletes separate themselves from one another, as far as skill sets. Those that can self-motivate and find innovative ways to train will continue to show individual growth. Others will remain stagnant, or lose interest altogether. Long term, I believe it’s really going to impact their social skills. This generation is driven by technology. And technology is slowly killing the live, face-to-face interactions between students, the ability to navigate through different personalities while working together for a common goal. Nonverbal communication is essential in any business line. How do you accomplish that when the lockdown just encourages more social interaction via technology?

Q2: I have more interactions with parents than I do the student-athletes. I always like to look toward the positive in any situation, so I just continue to preach patience.

Q3: Yes. But it will come down to risk, and what level of risk is each stakeholder – parent, player, school admin – willing to accept. But sports will be back.

Q4: I always have ideas, but again, it comes down to the level of risk, and how much the stakeholders are willing to accept. Shortened seasons, playing games with no fans, weekend or weekday tournaments, … there’s ways we can make it happen.

Joseph Taitano, cross-country, basketball, track and field

Q1: Psychologically, the pandemic has significantly affected the aerobic and anaerobic capacity of our student-athletes. Thus, their performances on all the fitness parameters are, for the most part, substandard.

Q2: Also, the pandemic, to some degree, has affected the mental and emotional well-being of our student-athletes.

Q3: Yes I am in contact with over 20 athletes. We meet, virtually, once a week to go over the training plan. I try to be encouraging in hopes that they will continue to work out.

Q4: I would assume that if we will start interscholastic sports, the people in charge will consider having the sports (cross country, golf, beach volleyball and other noncontact sports) that was originally scheduled the beginning of the school year. Those sports lessen that chance of spreading the virus.

For cross-country, we can have the athletes wear a mask before and after the race. We can use a staggered start and have different groups of runners start at intervals of 30 to 60 seconds. I’m sure that there are other ideas that the officials can recommend.