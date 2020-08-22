Editor's note: This is the second article in a two-part series telling the story of Mason Caldwell, a Harvest Christian Academy class of 2019 graduate who plays on the NCAA Division I Colgate University men's tennis team. On Caldwell's journey, he has had to overcome injury, adjust to a new set of academic standards and learn how to deal with culture shock. Caldwell, a homegrown athlete, is one of Guam's 50 athletes playing collegiate sports and is an inspiration to the next generation.

For Mason Caldwell, a 2019 Harvest Christian Academy graduate and one of the most gifted Eagles multisport athletes ever to ever don a uniform, making the leap from the island to NCAA Division I has been a challenge, and it has had very little to do with his ability.

As a freshman member of Colgate University’s men’s tennis team, Caldwell saw very little playing time in fall preseason tournaments because of an injury, and he was eager to start his career in the spring. But just as soon as he began to heal and was loaded with an abundance of ambition, the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic controlled the world narrative, and the NCAA canceled sports.

“I’ve been trying to get physically fit because that was one of the things I was lacking last year,” Caldwell said. … “I’ve been doing a lot of rehab for the wrist, making sure I don’t get injured before the season starts.”

Without a season to look forward to and in-person education having taken a back seat to distance learning, Caldwell left his dorm room in Hamilton, New York, and headed back to Guam. With the 2020 fall preseason also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, he will return to school in a few days, go through a quarantine process, and wait for further instruction.

“We had four different invitationals we were supposed to go to,” said Caldwell, disappointed yet cautiously optimistic that the spring season will not be canceled. “They haven’t put out a statement for what practices are going to look like yet for the fall, but so far we have 20 matches planned for the spring.

“That’s still in effect as of now."

With the summer’s 15-team Davis Cup tournament scheduled for June 2020 in Turkmenistan canceled and multiple closures at the Guam National Tennis Center due to the island’s state of enhanced lockdown in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, Caldwell has struggled to find enough quality practice time, and is excited to rejoin the team.

“We weren’t able to travel for Davis Cup this summer, which I was really looking forward to,” he said. “That was going to be good representation and practice for going into the fall.

“I couldn’t travel anywhere for tournaments, everyone on Guam just had to play with each other.”

While Guam has a few collegiate-level players and others with international experience, the lack of different looks and varying styles of play has been less than helpful for Caldwell’s game.

"It’s been hard. All of my friends in the states have played big tournaments this summer," he said.

“They’re getting pretty solid reps,” he added. "Here, there’s good tennis, … but when you play with the same four people it gets almost repetitive. You’re not seeing different types of balls coming at you anymore.”

After a two-week on-campus quarantine, all of Caldwell’s classes are scheduled to switch from online to in-person, and one of the most unusual school years in history will officially get underway. While many colleges and universities have opted for online education only or some sort of hybrid modality, New York’s downward-trending COVID-19 cases have allowed administrators to take a more formal - albeit unique - approach.

“It’s like a slow progression when we get on campus,” he said. “The first two weeks, every student on campus is going to be in a two-week quarantine in their rooms.”

For the whole semester, there will be no visitors on campus, he added.

“They highly discourage leaving campus,” he added. “I think you can only use your car to go into the little town to get … food or something.”

Describing his freshman year as an eyes-wide-open experience filled with preppies and rich kids who have been spoon-fed their whole lives, Caldwell has enjoyed making new friends and experiencing personal growth.

“At first, it was a big culture shock,” he said. … “It’s almost cutthroat just how competitive and different these guys are, but it’s fun.”

As a freshman, transforming from a celebrated high school student-athlete to the exponentially greater demands of college wasn’t easy. But after taking his lumps, both academically and athletically, Caldwell survived and pushed himself harder than he ever had before.

“I love it,” he said. “I enjoy all my classes. I wouldn’t say there’s a class I didn’t like so far.”

Caldwell said that he especially likes the small class sizes, the ease of meeting with his professors and peer-based study sessions.

Even though Caldwell is only a sophomore, he is already looking toward the future and has his sights on becoming a doctor. Although he has not declared a major, he said he will most likely end up studying biology and seek a career as a doctor in the military.

“I’ve been looking into different medical programs,” he said,

"I’ve actually been looking into the Health Professions Scholarship Program, a U.S. Army endeavor that pays for a student’s medical school in return for service in the military.

“Realistically, medical school debt is pretty heavy,” Caldwell said. … “I always wanted to serve.”

Less than a decade ago, for Guam, having one its high school athletes playing sports in college was more of an exception than a rule. But with 50 islanders playing intercollegiate athletics, the myth is busted and local athletes have proved they can play alongside the nation’s best.

Caldwell, part of this new sports movement, has seen the rising level of competition and attributes the surge to growing sports federations, increased international competition and improved facilities.

“For example, the Guam tennis federation has been constantly growing,” he said. “We have a new facility. We got a Davis Cup team two years ago.”

Guam is also getting more exposure to schools, he added.

“The more kids that go and play college sports out there, the more kids coming after will have connections, opportunities and inspirations to go out there too,” he said.

While there is no one recipe for success, Caldwell said, making it to the next level takes talent, commitment and desire.

"I know a lot of Guam kids like to work hard. Guam kids don’t like to lose, they like to represent," he said.

“Focus on your academics and be physically fit,” he added. “You have to want it more than other people.”