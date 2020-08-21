Editor's note: This is the first article in a two-part series telling the story of Mason Caldwell, a Harvest Christian Academy class of 2019 graduate who plays on the NCAA Division I Colgate University men's tennis team. On Caldwell's journey, he has had to overcome injury, adjust to a new set of academic standards and learn how to deal with culture shock. Caldwell, a homegrown athlete, is one of Guam's 50 athletes playing collegiate sports and is an inspiration to the next generation. Part two, which will publish Saturday, will reveal some of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and Calswell's plans for the future.

For Mason Caldwell, growing up on Guam was easy. As a Harvest Christian Academy scholar-athlete, the expectations were clear-cut and the rules were simple. Show up to school, study hard, compete hard, and everything will be fine.

In 2019, as a freshman at Colgate University, everything was different. No longer was showing up to class and going through the motions good enough. And, on the tennis court, dispatching opponents without breaking much of a sweat, a set of strings or his concentration was all in the past.

On Guam, he was a big fish surrounded by the world’s biggest ocean. At Colgate, an NCAA Division I mid-major in Hamilton, New York, Caldwell was subjected to new experiences and felt like a fish out of water.

When Caldwell joined the Raiders tennis team, he had not yet recovered from a nagging wrist injury and struggled for playing time.

“For me, my first year, honestly, I didn’t play too much,” said Caldwell, who returned to Guam when the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic took a stranglehold on the state and the NCAA canceled spring sports. “I was injured, yes, but I also wasn’t playing the best tennis ever to get into he lineup as much.”

But as his injury slowly got better, he logged more court and gym time and started to feel that he belonged.

Being a part of the practice, working out in the gym, and just being a part of the team, and the athletic community has been an amazing experience, he said.

“You really feel a different atmosphere when you’re at school,” he said, adding, “being on the team has helped with my school, it’s kind of a motivation to work harder than everybody else.”

During the first few weeks, Caldwell’s life had become a constant battle with adjusting and fitting in. Between learning how to compete against more powerful opponents and figuring out the rigors inside the classroom, the learning curve was steep, and there was no room for error.

“It is definitely much harder compared to what I was doing in high school,” he said. “In high school, I was getting A-pluses all the time, but when I got there, on my first exam, I got a 45% on a chemistry exam.”

It was definitely a big shock, he said.

"After that first test, the instructor said, ‘I want all of you who got lower than a 75 to come to my office,’” Caldwell recalled.

"I don’t think anybody got higher than a 75," Caldwell said.

“Everyone had to go talk to him and he said, ‘this is how this chemistry class works, don’t think about your number grade as a letter grade, instead, do as best as you possibly can.’”

In high school, rules were clear-cut You attend class, keep up with the coursework, ace the quizzes and exams, and you set the curve.

The new rules were frustrating and challenging.

Caldwell wasn’t just good at chemistry, he was great. When he was a high school senior, he crushed the chemistry Advanced Placement exam and tested out of Chemistry 101.

The next-level class, Chemistry 111, was a game-changer.

“It kind of hurt to keep seeing such low grades, but the weird part was during lecture I understood everything he was talking about,” Caldwell said. “The homework was fine, I understood everything. The quizzes were fine, I understood everything. I got all the questions right.

“It’s just the exams that would absolutely demolish me.”

That ended up being how it was for the rest of the semester, he said.

As the days wore on, frustration had begun setting in and 10 students dropped the course, Caldwell said.

“He didn’t expect any of us to do well,” said Caldwell, who passed the course with a B+.

“He just said, ‘apply as much as you possibly can,’” he recalled.

After that initial semester, Caldwell began to figure out the game, and his grades soared.

“After that, I had to study even harder, he said. “That’s just one class, too. I had other classes I had to write for, I had to do projects for. I’m glad I had that class my first semester because it changed my mindset. … In high school, honestly, I didn’t really need to study and work that hard just because it came naturally. But in college, I had to work for every class.”

With classes figured out, but his tennis skills relatively untested, Caldwell has enjoyed learning about the new culture, at times poking fun at how some of his new friends dress.

“We’re in the Northeast, and Colgate is a pretty expensive school, so a lot of my friends are, like, very well off,” Caldwell said. “They wear their preppy coats and nice shoes to class and stuff like that. … One of my good buddies, his dad is the president of CNN.

“You’ve got guys in high positions like that coming to the school. It was definitely a big difference. I enjoy it. Change is good.

"Change, it’s good for growth."