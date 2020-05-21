Amid an athletic season cut short due the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Guam on Wednesday announced its Student Athlete of the Year. For the 2019-2020 school year, UOG also declared MVP, offensive, defensive, and sportsmanship recipients.

Women’s soccer player Colleen Naden, who scored 19 goals over 11 matches in the Guam Football Association’s Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division, was the hands down favorite for overall Student Athlete of the Year.

Naden, who split her high school career racking up goals for the Southern High School Dolphins and the George Washington High School Geckos girls varsity teams, was a Golden Boot.

“I consider her to be Guam’s best player in the women’s game and truly believe she could play professionally,” said Gary Larkin, head coach of the Tritons women’s soccer team. “Ms. Naden possesses the technical, tactical, physical, and mental skills necessary to compete at the highest levels.

“She is a great role model, and I encourage young footballers to aspire to be like her.”

Naden, the school’s fourth-ever award recipient, and third honoree from soccer, joins Shay Torres, Dylan Naputi, and Logan Hopkins. Hopkins, one of the most prolific scorers on the men’s basketball team, is the only recipient from the hardwood.

The awards are based on the athletes’ performance during the portion of the season the teams were able to complete prior to the coronavirus pandemic, stated a news release. For the MVPs in men’s basketball, Michael Quan averaged 27 points per game, and scored 47 points in a single game. In women’s basketball, Jan-Nasia Travilla averaged 17 points per game, including a game-high 25-point performance. In men’s soccer, Derrick. Cruz was selected for his leadership as team captain, and consistent play as a midfielder.

The awardees will receive trophies, although there will not be a Student Athlete Reception as in previous years due to the pandemic, the news release stated.