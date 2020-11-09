Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles chronicling CHamoru athletes who are making names for themselves around the world in collegiate sports. In this second part of a three-part piece on Cente K. Borja, a football player at the Southern Oregon University, we learn how juvenile delinquency, sport, an unstable family environment, and a series of unfortunate events played a major role in shaping his life.

When Vicente "Cente" K. Borja was born, his parents had nine other sons and daughters and he went to live with his aunt and uncle, Liz Borja and Frank "Kiko" Sablan. His soon-to-be adoptive parents wanted more for the youngest of 10 children, much more than his nomadic, biological parents could provide.

“My birth parents kind of moved here and there, around,” said Cente Borja. “They lived in Mongmong. They lived in Barrigada. They lived in Tumon, just - kind of - all over the place.”

Cente Borja describes his early childhood as harmonious, yet chaotic, living in Barrigada with his adoptive parents and visiting his birth parents, Jesse Villacorta and Julie Borja, whenever he needed.

“I wasn’t separated from them,” said Cente Borja, adding, “I was just under the custody of my auntie and uncle. I could see my birth parents whenever I needed, whenever I wanted, they were just right down the road.”

Cente Borja said that he spent his days bouncing back and forth between homes.

“I was still able to - pretty much - live with my brothers and sisters, but I didn’t live at the house. But I was always there, hanging out with them.

“It was a little hard, obviously, because they were all older. I was only like 4, 5, 6, all the way up to 8. I already had sisters that already had kids by the time. ... It was pretty hectic in a way because there was so much going on all the time. It wasn’t ever just a few people, there was always a full house. Everything was not too organized, but we made it work.”

Uprooted from the island

When Cente Borja was 9 years old, Lucy and Donald Borja, his aunt and uncle, told his adoptive parents that there was better opportunity for them in North Medford and convinced them to relocate and be close to them in the states.

“My auntie and uncle gave me a good opportunity to - kind of - get out of the situation, to give me a better opportunity.”

A less-than-ideal situation

Cente Borja hated his new life in Oregon. He didn't understand the people or the culture, he felt like an outsider, and he wanted out. He wanted to go back to Guam, and he would fight to get there.

Starting out on a bad path

For the next three years, Cente Borja fell in with the tough crowd, started countless fights, and, as a fifth-grader, was expelled from Kennedy Elementary School. His life was spiraling out of control and something needed to change.

Three weeks after the expulsion, he got the wake-up call he badly needed, and it scared him straight.

One day, while Cente Borja was asleep in his bed, a police car pulled up to his house and a pair of officers knocked on the door. The cops explained to Sablan that their son had been accused of pulling a knife on two classmates.

Even though Cente Borja was later exonerated of producing a blade but still involved the fight, a few scornful, matter-of-fact words from Sablan made up the first of two elements that set him straight. The other was football.

Football gave young Cente Borja an arena to blow off steam, allowed him to hit people as hard as he wanted and not get punished, and find his place in the world.

In the Pop Warner league, playing for the North Medford Tornado Black, Cente Borja gained respect and, after a stellar four-year career at North Medford High School, he earned a scholarship to Southern Oregon University.

Southern Oregon, competing in the in the Cascade Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, is a football powerhouse. In 2014, SOU won the national championship.

When Cente Borja was 12 years old, at his very first football practice, it was love at first sight.

He was the team's fastest runner and the hardest hitter.

The following year, a series of events hit Cente Borja hard, much deeper than the pain he dished out on the football field. Sablan had suffered a third stroke, his adoptive mother left the family, his brother visited from Guam and was arrested the next day on charges of robbery, and another uncle, who had been living with them, had died.

With rent past due and nobody there to help take care of his adoptive father, life had become tough - nearly impossible.

Cente Borja remembers that the rent was unpaid and his family was on the cusp of being evicted.

“We were kind of in a rush to get out of the house because the rent wasn’t paid and stuff,” he said. “We couldn’t pay for it all the time.

“Yeah, it was pretty rough.”

Life comes knocking, hard

Even though Cente Borja was 13, his juvenile delinquency not too far off in the distant past, his adoptive father had become incapacitated and he was forced to become the man of the family.

If he and his adoptive father were going to have a roof over their heads, it was up to him.

Cente said that he worked a lot and paid the rent. He added that he ended up moving his dad into his girlfriend’s grandma’s house.

“I went from 13 to 30 overnight because I had to take care of my dad,” Cente Borja said. “I never took it as ‘I have to do this.’ I took it as, ‘It’s my time to give back.'”

“I am going to do whatever I can do so I can make sure he’s happy,” he said. “He raised me. He deserves whatever I can give.”

“I’ve gone through a bunch of the ups and downs, but I don’t treat them all as downs,” he added. “I kind of treat them as lessons to be learned, and not follow in the same footsteps."

Ripped away from home, again

Cente Borja said that when things were at their worst, his biological parents relocated to the states and convinced him to join them in Donora, Pennsylvania.

He said that, amid the life-altering, life-taking events, the move sounded like “the worst idea.”

He was right.

A few months later, he was back in North Medford and playing freshman football.

After his ninth grade season, he was voted team defensive MVP.

Liz reunites with the family

A few months ago, after being estranged for over six years, Liz Borja showed up out of the blue. To this day, Cente Borja, who is now 20, finds it hard to see her the same way he did before.

Between juggling two jobs, working as a loader for Ashley Furniture, and as an independent contractor, and football practice, which starts at 5 a.m., Cente Borja checks on his 9-year-old niece, Tomia Duenas, who lives with Donald and Lucy Borja. Whenever he drops by for a visit, which is often, his adoptive mother is sometimes there, but he struggles to make eye contact.

“If my mom, Liz, is there, I don’t really talk to her,” he said. “I’ll listen to what she says and say ‘hi’ and ‘bye,’ but I can’t look at her the same.”

Cente said that “there’s a little bit of tension with what my mom did to my dad.”

“Everybody told her, ‘That’s wrong,’” he said.