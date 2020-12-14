Combs' online chess club keeps students engaged

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the world of sports, the chess community on Guam has found a way to engage its player base and increase membership. While most sports are still sidelined with players and coaches scratching their heads and looking for answers, Mylene Combs and her chess buffs haven’t skipped a beat.

Of course, the pandemic has chased chess aficionados out of their favorite hot spots - Micronesia Mall, McDonald’s in Harmon and schools islandwide - but, through technology, Combs has kept the game alive and thriving.

In an effort to keep her students from the St. Anthony Catholic School chess club in top form, the computer science teacher moved the organization online.

“I opened an online chess club two weeks ago,” she said. “I wanted to continue the chess club even during this pandemic. When I heard that the Guam Chess Club was still having an online tournament, it gave me the motivation to continue our chess club online.”

Mylene Combs said that before the pandemic the Guam Chess Club was able to teach at different schools and community events, and broad visibility generated interest.

“What is really exciting is that everyone can play the game, gain cognitive benefits at any age and even experience the character development as competitive sports often afford,” Mylene Combs said.

Mylene Combs’ introduction to the game was made by her father, and her love for brain-bending action quickly grew. Passing down the gift to her two children, Noah, 13, and Daniel, 7, chess has been in her family for generations.

“While I was the one that introduced the game to them when they were little, it was really their grandpa who taught them strategy and tactics of the game,” said Mylene Combs, who introduced her sons to chess before they were 5 years old. “I’m thankful that they enjoy the game and have the opportunity to play competitively.” Her sons play in local and international tournaments.

As an educator, Mylene Combs is always searching for innovative ways to stimulate her students’ creativity and imagination, and with chess, she has the answer.

“Chess initially struck me as a healthy pastime, but then I saw the potential the game had as an intentional way to complement other activities used to challenge our students' thinking,” said Mylene Combs, whose chess club draws 30 to 40 students each semester.

Mylene Combs’ online chess club, with positive responses from her students and very little discrepancy in attendance, has been a success.

For those interested in picking up a new hobby or playing competitively, Mylene Combs suggests trying chess at Chess.com and Lichess.org.

In the meantime, while chess’ numbers continue to spike, Mylene Combs will continue to work hard to promote the sport and will not stop until each child, in every school, is exposed.

With the rise of technology, I believe that chess “is often one of those gems that is overlooked,” she said. “But this classic game will not become any less beneficial than it was generations ago.”