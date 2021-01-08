Before the Guam National Tennis Federation began fundraising for the National Tennis Center, its members had hoped to receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

GNTF President Torgun Smith had met with then Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo, who expressed commitment to the project.

“I went to meet the governor and we were encouraged by his enthusiasm and support,” Smith said. “We hired a grant writer and wrote a good grant, but unfortunately we did not get any CDBG grant funds. We thought we had a good chance."

With the grant having been denied, GNTF had to find a way to fund 100% of the project.

“‘OK, I guess we have to raise all the money,’” Smith remembers telling the GNTF board members. ‘“Well, let’s go. We’re going to have to roll up our sleeves here, you know. It’s not going to be as easy as getting a $500,000 grant."

With $100,000 total commitment from the International Tennis Federation and the United States Tennis Association, incubator money to garner support, Smith and the board called and knocked on the doors of everyone who had ever promised support. Smith soon discovered that many of the promises were real, and funds started adding up.

“‘Remember when you said that you wanted to help?’” he would ask captains of industry and anybody else who cared about tennis and would listen to him. “‘Now, we need you to put a number next to that.’”

“I was encouraged that we were able to get such a high number in such a short time,” he said.

Smith said that the ITF and USTA seed money was important in kicking off the fundraising effort.

“That was very helpful because it brought credibility to our project and our business plan,” he said.

“The ITF has a facilities grant program. $50,000 is the maximum they give to any nation. We got the maximum,” he added.

Apart from the opportunity of helping grow tennis and playing an instrumental roll in building Guam’s first-ever national tennis center, sponsors received a personal plaque on a donor wall, proudly displayed for all to see.

“We didn’t know how cool it was going to look at that time,” said Smith, sharing that the ever-growing tribute was created by RIM Architecture and built by Paradise Awnings. “I really like the concept,” said Smith, explaining that the blue, cyan, green and yellow PVC art pieces recognize donations by contribution size.

“We hope to continually add names to the wall, in perpetuity,” Smith said, adding that GNTF is gratefully accepting donations.

“The minimum to get your name on the wall is $500 and you get your own 5-inch ball,” he said. “From $1,000 to $4,999, you get a 6-inch ball and a year’s membership. For $5,000 to $9,999, you get a 7-inch ball and five-year membership. For $10,000 and up, you get an 8-inch ball and a lifetime membership.”

Smith said that ongoing fundraising is important because the federation hopes to pay down the loan by 2029 and add some features that were deleted from the original plan when the grant fell through.

“When we put it out for bids, the bids were around $2 million,” Smith said. “So, we had to start downsizing the plan. We took out some of the fancy drainage and things like this. We did some value engineering and we reduced the size of the building. We reduced the office space.”

Smith added that several of the larger sponsors have guaranteed money for the next decade, but it’s not enough.

“The money coming in over the next 10 years is not going to pay the loan, because the interest is going to kill us,” he said. “We still need to find ways to get that principal down to where it’s going to be paid off when the 10-year sponsorships run out.

"We still want to add some of the things we had to cut, like the practice wall and the stairs and railing on top of the roof, for spectating," he said.