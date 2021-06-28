Community First Guam National Triathlon Championship slated for Aug. 22, will help kick drug abuse

After a year of isolation, canceled races and nothing to train for except personal benefit, the upcoming Community First Guam National Triathlon Championship, scheduled for Aug. 22 in Merizo, is a welcome sign that the coronavirus pandemic is ending and life on Guam is returning to normal.

The Olympic distance triathlon will consist of a 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10K run.

"I think this year's Community First Guam National Triathlon Championship race is more significant because people are really excited to have a chance to participate in person again after such a long year of isolation,” said Karly O’Neal, a Guam National Triathlon Federation board member and competitive endurance athlete. “The pre- and post-race camaraderie and sharing your experience with other athletes around the water cooler at the finish line is a big part of the fun, not to mention the heightened competitive spirit involved when you can actually see the distance between you and your competition.

“These are things that were really missed by our triathlon community in 2020. And although we made the most of it with virtual events and training, I think everyone is really excited to have in-person races again."

As competitors test their mettle in the welcoming - although protective trigger fish- and stinging jellyfish-laden waters, lay their bikes’ rubber on the road to Inalåhan, and pound the pavement to Umatac, the race is much more than about winning and crossing the finish line first. It’s about improving the lives of others and making a positive difference in the community.

Special to this year’s national championship, race proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army Guam Lighthouse Recovery Center, which is tasked with helping people recover from drug addiction.

“We are very happy to be using the proceeds from this race to support The Guam Salvation Army Guam Lighthouse Recovery Center, which helps rehabilitate those in our community who have substance abuse problems,” O’Neal said. “This is near and dear to our hearts because one of our own board members went through their program several years ago and changed his life completely.”

Craig Weymouth, a competitive endurance athlete, defending national champion and GTF board member, went through the center and said he owes his life to those who helped him kick addiction and get back on track.

“Lighthouse Recovery Center has and will continue to provide people with a second chance in life,” said Craig Weymouth, a former drug user who received a new lease on life. “I have seen many, many miracles - weddings, babies born, college graduations, people transition to successful careers,” added Weymouth, who has been sober for five years and nine months.

Weymouth added that he is very thankful to Guam Triathlon Federation for allowing him to be part of the board and assisting him in supporting this great cause.

But for Weymouth, Lighthouse Recovery Center has been more than a pit stop where he went in, went out and sped back into life. Through addiction and then recovery, he has met new friends with common interests and that has made living on Guam exciting and filled with endless possibilities.

“I got connected with some folks at Lighthouse Recovery Center though another recovery group, as we often join meetings or events together,” Weymouth said. “We started off by running a few 5Ks, then it was basketball every Sunday morning, then it was hiking - seen more of the island in that six months than I had in the previous 25 years,” he beamed.

“I bonded with these folks, as sitting around at home was not an option at the time. I am very confident that without the fellowship, I would not be where I am today,” added Weymouth, who is currently in Lubbock, Texas, preparing for Ironman 70.3 Lubbock. “Again, without the group, none of this is possible. For that, I am very grateful. A giant thank you to my wife and coach, Mieko Carey.”

Liberating Guam

With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero having hinted that more coronavirus-inspired restrictions will be lifted on July 21, Liberation Day, Guam Triathlon Federation is optimistic it will be able to accommodate even more racers than currently allowed.

“Right now, guidelines only allow up to 100 participants. But if the restrictions are lifted before the race, we will open it up to 200 athletes,” O’Neal said.

With more racers allowed to compete, the federation will be able to donate more money to the treatment program.

“With the support of our generous race sponsors this year, our goal is to donate at least $10,000,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal added that first-place finishers in the Men's and Women's Divisions who meet Guam National Olympic Committee residency requirements will be crowned the 2021 Guam national champions.

“We will also be offering prizes for the overall winners, the age-group awards and the fastest solo swim, bike and run splits,” said O’Neal, who thanked the sponsors for making the event possible. “All finishers will receive a custom finisher’s medal and T-shirt, along with food and drinks after the race.”

Weymouth added that sponsors’ donations are most appreciated.

“You have helped change a life, thank you!” he said.