As the island’s public health emergency rounds the six-month corner and strides toward the seven-month stretch, leagues still placed on hold in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, Guam Amateur Baseball Association recognized community partners who graciously donated precious resources that helped lead to organizational success.

With a plaque presentation in July, GABA honored Moylan’s Insurance and South Pacific Petroleum Corp. for their kindness and generosity.

For half a decade, Moylan’s Insurance has been a valuable partner for GABA through support of the Guam Baseball Academy, PONY youth program, and Western Pacific Series. The company's generous cash donations also helped maintain the GABA Academy fields at Okkodo High School, GABA stated in a news release.

The WPS, an annual weeklong invitational, attracted visiting baseball teams from throughout the region. In March, before the COVID-19-pandemic-inspired lockdown, GABA had hosted the Silver Bullets, an amateur adult baseball team from South Korea, for a four-game series, pitting the visitors against Guam’s best sluggers, GABA said in the release.

Since 2012, with teams from various youth and adult divisions from South Korea, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Hong Kong, Republic of Palau, Philippines, and Japan, GABA has hosted a dozen WPS tournaments.

“The WPS is something we love to do because it brings competitive teams to island to play our local players,” said GABA President Bill Bennett. “It’s good baseball, … and a lot of fun to meet new baseball friends from around the world.”

For GABA’s PONY Summer Baseball Academy league, the donations received from Moylan’s Insurance made it possible to educate its attendees about living positive lifestyles and centered around nutrition and drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention.

“The academy is geared for the younger kids just starting out, and teaches the fundamentals of baseball,” Bennett said. “We also try to teach the fundamentals of life.”

Also for five years, SPPC 76 has been a proud, full-title sponsor of the 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League, where the island's youngsters experience the sport at no expense. The league also provides the opportunity for middle school student-athletes to participate in head-to-head competition and also represent their schools.

SPPC 76 also supports the academy fields, according to the news release.

“Community support and partners are important and a big part of Guam to help our kids play in competitive leagues and on safe fields,” Bennett said. “The 76 MSL is a great partnership with GABA that brings together GDOE, the island's schools, and the community.”