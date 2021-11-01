With two goals from Tyler Concepcion, one from Josh Young and goalkeeper Charlie Phillip making game-altering saves, the Notre Dame High School Royals boys soccer team defeated the Guam High School Panthers 3-2.

In the first half, for a little more than 30 minutes, in a game that was played on Saturday in Agana Heights, the Royals and Panthers were locked into a defensive battle, neither team able to find the back of the net.

In the 19th minute, Notre Dame’s Masato Rabago, from 20 yards out, blasted a shot that tattooed the crossbar. Ten minutes later, a second Rabago offering sailed toward Panthers goalkeeper Diego Acevedo Cruz, who deflected the shot over the goal post.

Three minutes later, the Royals would not be denied. On the right side of the field, and with a clear path to the goal, Concepcion caught up to a lead pass and scored his first of two goals, a sharp cross that sailed into the upper right corner of the net. Four minutes later, on nearly an exact copy of his first goal, from 20 yards out, Concepcion scored his second goal.

“I kind of knew that always shooting at the far post, the goal would be open on that side,” Concepcion said.

Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, the mission-based, upset-minded Panthers opened the second half on the attack.

Seven minutes into the second 40-minute block, and right in front of Phillip’s goal, ND was called for a hand ball. On the ensuing penalty kick, Phillip guessed left and smiled as Blaise Alig’s blazing, unstoppable shot riffled past to the right.

With a two-goal lead cut to one, the Royals turned up the pressure.

Nine minutes after Alig’s converted penalty kick, Young drilled a goal into the upper right corner, past Ayden Case, who, at the start of the half, had replaced Acevedo Cruz.

With six minutes remaining in regulation, Alig scored his second goal, a well-placed cross-field shot to the lower left corner.

The Panthers, with newly restored hope, tried furiously to tie the game.

In the 77th minute, with Guam High controlling the ball in front of Notre Dame’s goal, Phillip left the pocket and made a sliding save.

“I just come out to play and I do my best in the goal,” Phillip said. “I depend on my defense to help me out too, but when it's my turn, then that's the time I have to turn on the jets.”

With one final chance to go for the tie, a Panthers corner kick found its target, but a header went flying high over the crossbar.

“I mean, our team isn't the best team out here, but I’m just fighting for my team to get the wins,” Phillip said.

“I’ve got to give props to their team because they were fighting back,” Concepcion said. “It was a tough game for both of us, but we came away with the dub.”