With three base hits from KC Cruz and 8-1/3 innings of stellar pitching from ace starter Jacob Concepcion, the Agana Heights Cougars fought off a hungry MTM Falcons squad in Thursday night’s Guam Major League baseball game at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

The Cougars brought a one run, 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but broke the game open with three hits and three Falcons fielding errors. After Cougars fifth-inning leadoff hitter Zach Damian blasted a standup double off the left field wall, a trio of errors from MTM second baseman Vicente “Tako” Camacho helped three Agana Heights baserunners cross home plate.

And despite a shaky top of the ninth inning on the mound, the Cougars walked off the field with the 5-1 win.

“Once you boost that morale, everybody starts going,” Concepcion said. “We’re ahead in the game and we’re all playing together in sync.”

Headed into the top pf the ninth inning, Concepcion had done everything his manager could have hoped for. He had struck out five Falcons and entered the inning with a 5-0 lead.

Concepcion headed to the mound for one final inning of work.

And, after striking out the first batter he faced in the ninth inning, his confidence soared.

But sensing the hurler’s arm was starting to tire and hoping for opportunity, Falcons' Mark Laanan drew a walk and Concepcion’s night was through. With six strikeouts and having given up only five hits, the young pitcher had thrown a gem and it was up to the bullpen to close out the Falcons.

“I came out with a job to do, I just wanted to throw strikes. I trusted my team’s defense and it played out well,” Concepcion said.

With one runner on and one out, Cougars’ Jake Carbullido relieved Concepcion. After hitting Reed Seman in the head, Ryan Lisua followed with a playable shot toward first base.

Up until that point, Cougars first baseman Napu San Miguel had been a defensive backstop, gobbling up ground balls and fielding flies way off the field and into foul territory. But whether it was nerves or just an incorrect read, the usually sure-handed San Miguel had the ball squirt past him into shallow right field.

After Laanan crossed home plate, the Falcons trailed 5-1 and were thinking comeback.

With a pair of base runners and only one out, Cougars’ Tre Hattori relieved the shaken Carbullido, but he beaned the first batter he faced to load the bases.

With bases loaded and one out, Concepcion could only watch and hope for the best.

With Josh Mayo at the plate, who, with two singles and a hit-by-pitch, proved to be a tough out, Hattori got him to hit into a game-ending double play.

Breathing a sigh of relief, the Cougars, especially Concepcion, knew they dodged a bullet.

“It’s really nerve-wracking and it boils down to just who has the better, tighter defense,” Concepcion said. “They can hit all they want, but if we lock it down, we make the right plays, we’re able to do what we’ve got to do.”

The Cougars, with the win, improved to 3-3. The Falcons, with the loss, fell to 1-5.

Although the season is just about halfway through, the win placed the Cougars into contention for the fourth and final playoff spot. Equally important, it also gave Cruz the opportunity to correct his stroke and have a big night.

“Getting three hits was an awesome feeling,” Cruz said. “I haven’t done that in a long time.

“We really needed this win to push forward.”