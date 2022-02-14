The Pickleball Guam Association swung into action with its first-ever tournament last weekend, nearly 30 athletes of all ages enjoying the nation’s fastest growing sport at the Tamuning Mayor's Office tennis courts.

Pickleball, played on a small court with a low net, lightweight, plastic balls and paddles, is similar to tennis but easier to learn and to become proficient.

“The learning curve is quick. It’s not a full tennis court, so you can be better, quicker,” said Madeline “Ronni” Connelly, PGA president. “And, it's fun. I think the biggest thing is most people have a lot of fun.”

On Saturday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s opening remarks kicked off the PGA's two-day Inaugural Membership Drive & Random Draw Tournament. Also on hand to witness the event were Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera and Guam Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara. Shortly after Leon Guerrero’s address, play began in Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles Divisions.

“I understand it's the fastest growing sport in Guam, now,” Leon Guerrero said. “And I can see why, because you don't have to run very far for anything - just my kind of sport.”

Getting a foothold

Connelly told The Guam Daily Post that she had previously tried to unveil pickleball on Guam, but the nation’s fastest growing sport didn’t resonate with the island’s racket sports enthusiasts. This time around, the sport’s popularity has taken off and looks like it is here to stay.

“We already have over 60 members, which is pretty amazing,” Connelly said.

“I thought this is perfect for Guam, getting kids outside, families together, doing something athletic,” she said, adding that the sport can be played at home, in a driveway.

Connelly said that an annual PGA membership is $40 and includes access to the courts in Tamuning. She also indicated that an extra $5 fee applies to those wishing to play in their evening socials. She encouraged interested parties to check them out from 7-9 p.m on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5-9 p.m. on Sundays at Tamuning.

PQ “It's very fun, and I love pickleball. It’s easy to learn.” - Blade Dawson, 14-year-old pickleball player

Those interested in learning more about the PGA can check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/Pickleball-Guam-Association-102651852131744 or search for them on Instagram.

The PGA, a certified nonprofit, is the 59th nation recognized by the International Federation of Pickleball, the sport’s governing body.

“Guam is the 59th country, and that's a very big deal,” Connelly said. “Because we only need maybe three or four countries more until we can apply for the Olympic movement - getting all of us into the Olympics under a pickleball application.”

Connelly indicated that they are not part of the Guam National Olympic Committee, but that may just be a matter of time.

“I wouldn't want to go there yet because we're so new,” Connelly said. “We're recognized by the International Federation of Pickleball. When we become an Olympic thing, then we would be going through GNOC.”

While the sport is still in its infancy, Connelly has lofty goals. She would like schools to adopt pickleball into their physical education programs and even recruit international coaches to conduct clinics and provide education.

Love and pickleball

Tomi Castillo, who teamed up with 14-year-old Blade Dawson in the Mixed Doubles Division on Saturday, has been playing pickle ball for about five months and loves the sport.

“I tried it and I really liked it,” said Castillo, who has a tennis background.

Dawson, with friends’ encouragement, began playing pickleball about a month ago and has already experienced massive improvement.

“It's very fun, and I love pickleball,” he said. “It’s easy to learn.”