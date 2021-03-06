As the island’s public health emergency inches ever-closer to the the one-year mark, athletes who normally quench their thirst for adrenaline in contact sports have been without options. And with football, rugby and other contact sports not cleared for takeoff amid the coronavirus pandemic, athletes who traditionally participate in these sports have been left in a real pickle.

But in the sporting world, a pickle doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing, as the Guam National Tennis Center has just launched its pickleball program. This weekend, GNTC will be offering two free pickleball classes to the public: March 6, 9-10 a.m.; and March 7, 6-7 p.m.

Interested parties are urged to stop by - equipment will be provided.

During both 60-minute introductory lessons, participants will learn the rules of the game and how to play.

But, what is pickleball?

Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the U.S. in 2020, is a lot like tennis but the court is much smaller, balls are less-pressurized, and rackets have been exchanged for small, lightweight, easy-to-maneuver paddles. Pickleball is the perfect introductory or exit-sport for tennis. For those who have never played tennis, the tslower-paced pickleball offers a more user-friendly experience and the learning curve is not nearly as steep. Unlike tennis, with intricacies and skill needed to reap any enjoyment, pickleball will have players rallying and smiling the first time they step on a court - which GNTC has one full-time court and one of its youth courts has been striped, modified and ready for action. For those who are getting up there in age or with joint ailments but still have the competitive spirt flowing through their veins, the joint-friendly sport can keep you in the game and get you active, again.

For those interested in learning how to play pickleball, contact GNTC Director of Tennis Dylan Jicha at dylan@gntf.org.

Beginning next week, pickleball clinics will be offered from 4-5 p.m. on Fridays and from 7-8 a.m. on Saturdays.