Attorneys Jeffrey Cook and F. Randall Cunliffe were voted in as chairpersons for the Guam Football Association Disciplinary and Ethics Committee and Appeals Committee, respectively, following an Extraordinary Congress event held Saturday at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa Micronesian Room.

Also voted into the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee were Lee Webber, deputy chairperson; and Cara Walsh, Brett Maluwelmeng, David Ledger, Adam Baron and Matthew Wolff.

Voted into the Appeals Committee along with Cunliffe were Deputy Chairperson Michael Bordallo, Wesley Bogdan, Steve Pixley and Lucia Wood.

During the event, two substitutes were also voted into the GFA Electoral Committee: Brad Huesman and Kazhakuttam Vikraman. Huesman and Vikraman join existing committee members Fred Horecky, chairperson; Hiro Kurashina, deputy chairperson; and Jack Chan.

Aside from elections for the judicial bodies and the Electoral Committee, GFA Congress members also unanimously voted to approve the GFA Statutes and Electoral Code (Edition 2021) to replace the former 2010 GFA Statutes. Once the 2021 edition is officially received by the Department of Revenue and Taxation, the document will be available for viewing and download on GFA’s official website, www.GuamFA.com.

This past Extraordinary Congress precedes this year’s Ordinary Congress, which will include elections for GFA president, two vice presidents and one Executive Committee member. The Ordinary Congress will be held in mid-October 2021.