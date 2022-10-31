The pandemic sidelined the Copa De Marianas Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship for nearly three years, but it has returned stronger than ever.

With more than 1,000 spectators and martial artists in attendance at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center for Saturday’s Copa 2022, the event was bigger than it had ever been in the past.

Steve Shimizu, the event’s promoter, said that Copa usually attracts around 200 participants, but more than nearly 400 kids and adults, from white to black belt, signed up for this year’s tournament.

Shimizu told The Guam Daily Post that people isolating from COVID-19 turned to YouTube for jiujitsu tutorials and became more focused and energized for their return.

“By the time they came back, everybody was hungry,” Shimizu said. “It was like COVID didn't even exist. So when the athletes and the coaches came back, they called me up they said, ‘Hey, man, we want to compete. We want to get back into normalcy.'”

Not only was Copa 2022 the island’s greatest-attended jiujitsu tournament ever, it also served as a temperature check of the sport on island and it confirmed Shimizu's desire and commitment to market the promotion internationally, as he has done in the past.

“What we're doing right now is we're just revamping, restarting, getting our feet wet, back in the door, and we're just, we're going to take off,” he said.

Shimizu announced that his promotion, SS Fury, will host the Marianas Pro on March 25 and the Marianas Open on April 8.

“There'll be international competitors from the kids' division in Japan and Korea, all competing in the Marianas Open on April 8,” Shimizu said. "This is going to be wild.”

“Let the world come to Guam,” he said.