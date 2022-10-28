The Marianas Open announced the 2022 Copa De Marianas Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and matches will run throughout the day and into the late afternoon.

Tournament coordinator Steve Shimizu is reminding participants that an early weigh-in for registered athletes is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Phoenix Center. If an athlete does not participate in early weigh-in, they are required to weigh in at least one hour prior to their scheduled competition.

For more information, contact Shimizu at 2022copagu@gmail.com.

“We look forward to seeing you all there to, once again, share our love for jiujitsu with the community,” said Shimizu in a press release.