The Copa de Marianas Brazilian jiujitsu tournament kicks off Saturday at the Tiyan High School gymnasium.

Those interested in competing in Copa can register online at marianasopen.com. Registration closes tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Featuring many of the island’s most-accomplished martial artists, the competition features gi and no-gi divisions. New to this year’s event, Men’s and Women’s Master Divisions are available.

Adult and team division winners were going to represent Guam at the Marianas Pro competition in Asia, but, due to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, those plans have been placed on hold, stated a news release.

This 13th edition of Copa de Marianas is sponsored by Bank of Guam 76/Circle-K, Qure Water, and Aloha Maid.

Fury Promotions President Steve Shimizu would like to thank Fökaii, Kill Cliff, Coffee Slut, Promotion Specialties, Docomo Pacific, and a cable news outlet for their tireless effort.