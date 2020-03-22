PQ “To work so hard for so long, and to lose the opportunity to reap the benefits of all your blood, sweat, and tears is just absolutely heartbreaking.” – Regine Tugade, track and field athlete, U.S. Naval Academy

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, many of Guam’s collegiate athletes’ careers have been cut short, postponed, or canceled. To soften the blow, the NCAA, NAIA, and other organizations have allowed athletes to make the year a redshirt season, but that hasn’t lessened the disappointment.

Guam’s Regine Tugade, a track and field star for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, has enjoyed a record-breaking season and will soon embark on her commission aboard the USS Iwo Jima. Although she supports the decision to cancel athletics, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“To work so hard for so long, and to lose the opportunity to reap the benefits of all your blood, sweat, and tears is just absolutely heartbreaking,” said Tugade, who will start her career as a Surface Warrior Officer in November.

While Tugade’s college athletic career is over, she remains positive and will continue to train for the Micronesian Regional Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“Better to be prepared than surprised,” she said. “I’m going to be prepared for whatever will be thrown at me. …

“My track career was never meant to end after college, and I still stand by that today.”

Aidan McDonald and Eric Ada

With anxiety and fear replacing competition and cheer, Aidan McDonald’s family chose to bring him home from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. With classes transferred online, coupled with the feat the virus may spread more quickly in a dormitory setting, the former Father Duenas Memorial School volleyball standout boarded a flight back home.

Gene McDonald, Aidan’s father, said that he was “worried dorms might become like cruise ships, being everyone living in close quarters.“

"You want the best for your child, and you want them to be safe," he added.

Herman Ada, the father of Eric Ada, a senior who plays with Aidan McDonald on the GVU men’s volleyball team, is also worried about his son and also decided to fly him back to Guam.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to know if you’re making the right decisions, even when presented with all the facts,” Herman Ada said.

“It’s a little tricky, figuring out what to do since he’s graduating this semester.”

Cooper Paulino and Kenji McCarthy

Cooper Paulino, a 2018 Father Duenas graduate, will have more opportunities to shine on the diamond at Menlo College but feels bad for the baseball team’s upperclassmen.

It's “sad this has to happen, especially for all the seniors who this may be their last year," Paulino said. "But, I understand why this has to happen.

“I hope everything gets better, and everybody stays safe.”

Kenji McCarthy, an outfielder on the University of Antelope Valley baseball team said, “I was devastated by the news, and it was tough for me and my teammates to handle. …

"We had a really good group of boys this year, and we had a lot of potential, and it’s sad to see everything come to an end, after all the hard work.

“However, there’s really nothing we can do about it.”

Throughout McCarthy’s collegiate career, head coach Neal White taught him, and the team, to handle adversity.

“The upside to this is that the NAIA, so far, is giving all spring sports athletes another year back and calling this year a redshirt year," McCarthy said. “That would give lots of guys the opportunity to work and improve over summer.”

"I want to continue to work, and make my family and island proud, and show the world what the the people of Guam are made of.”