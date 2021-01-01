With more than 50 Guamanians playing collegiate sports worldwide, islanders taking their skills to the next level had reached an all-time high and high school sports had become more important than ever before. For the adults, the island itself was a mecca for sports with weekend 5Ks, monthly triathlons, drifting competitions and dirt bike racing. International tennis matches and daily tee times were the norm.

But in mid-March 2020, with one remaining third quarter championship undecided, the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic invaded the island, prompting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to declare a public health emergency, closing schools and canceling sports for the entire island.

For those who play in village softball leagues or weekend soccer matches, the death of sports was shocking. Following the global trend, regional competitions for basketball, track and field and soccer were canceled.

For graduating seniors, hoping for one last time to shine in bowling, boys volleyball, girls soccer, paddling, and track and field, the news was devastating. But for last year’s juniors, sophomores and freshmen, with nearly 10 months having passed since Leon Guerrero’s executive order locked down interscholastic athletics, the lack of competition has been nearly too much to bear.

“When we got that notification that it’s (the virus) coming to Guam and everything, I just immediately thought of sports being canceled and it was not easy to digest,” Kaia Malakooti told The Guam Daily Post. “We were already having soccer meetings, said Malakooti, a four-sport athlete, competing on the St. John's Knights tennis, volleyball, soccer and basketball teams.

Malakooti, like the rest of the island’s athletes, had to digest the bitter news and hope for a better tomorrow. Nearly 300 tomorrows later, they are still waiting.

But there may be hope. The recent downward trend in COVID-19 infections and a daily lower positivity rate has prompted the governor to lift restrictions. More virtual competitions have picked up the slack. Some of the sports that lend themselves well to social distancing – motocross, running, swimming, triathlons, golf, tennis – started back up with the governor's approval and under strict safety guidelines.

And, for hundreds of student-athletes, they got the news that their respective sporting organizations have plans in place to open up.

In early December 2020, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the nonprofit organization that governs private high school sports, announced that it had been given the green light to host tryouts, begin practicing and conduct training for noncontact sports. Although the Department of Public Health and Social Services has not authorized competition, the relaxation of restrictions is a first step toward athletic normalcy.

The IIAAG plans to restart with beach volleyball, cross-country and tennis.

“While we remain concerned about the dangers of COVID‐19, the IIAAG believes it is essential to the physical and mental well‐being of high school students throughout our island that efforts be made to return physical activity and athletic competition, where that can occur in a reasonably-safe environment,” the IIAAG wrote in its 33-page “Return-to-Sports” manifesto.

Last week, the Guam Department of Education got the green light to implement its sports proposal, along with the approval for in-person learning. The go-ahead opened the doors to a tentative timeline of Jan. 25 for first-block sports.

GDOE’s Interscholastic Sports Association Board of Control approved a tentative start date of Jan. 25 and a two-block schedule for the second half of the school year. Lower-risk sports will fill the first block, with more contact sports moved to the second block. The board also made the tough decision to cancel some of the island’s more popular sports – rugby, football, wrestling and paddling.

Like the IIAAG, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez tempered the news with a reminder that safety for all stakeholders comes first.

Any decisions made regarding sports are pending governor’s approval and will strictly adhere to public health guidelines, he said, adding, “We will continue to monitor the island’s health situation in the weeks ahead as we get closer to our opening date."