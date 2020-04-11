With the coronavirus pandemic forcing Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to call an islandwide health emergency, closing all schools, gyms and nonessential businesses, and imposing a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all incoming travelers, the economic impact has been staggering.

As hotels remain relatively occupied, a once-bustling A.B. Won Pat International Airport sits mostly idle, a rarity, more birds than aircraft filling the traffic lanes above the runway, and the normally crowded Tumon shopping district resembles a ghost town, the postponement and cancellation of sporting events are taking their toll.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been tremendous for our island economy, most especially our airline, hotel and retail industries," said GVB destination specialist sports tourism and events officer Kraig Camacho.

With four major events from March to June postponed or canceled - United Airlines Guam Marathon, Ko’ko Kids Festival and two international tennis events - Guam is missing out on $3,623,400 in direct visitors' expenditures, Camacho said.

Factoring in traveling companions, missed revenues total $6,024,844.

The UGM, originally scheduled for April 5, has been postponed to Sept. 13.

The Ko'ko Kids Festival, scheduled for March 22, has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

The two tennis events, out of GVB's control, have been canceled by the International Tennis Federation, the sport's governing body.

An International Grade 5 junior tennis tournament, scheduled from May 9-16, has been axed. Even the World Tennis Tour stop, formerly known as the Guam Futures, is chopped.

“Everything on the ITF calendar has been canceled through June 8, as of now,” said Torgun Smith, the president of the Guam National Tennis Federation.

Without tourists or any indication of when restrictions will loosen, GVB remains resolute in following the government’s social distancing directive. But, when the island returns to whatever new normal the future holds, the semiautonomous, nonprofit agency may have to reevaluate its commitment to sports.

“Our priorities, right now, are to keep our community safe and support our local government whatever way possible so we can get back to enjoying activities and events that make Guam a better place to live, work and visit,” Camacho said. “It’s important to note that safety has and always will be our No. 1 priority when we organize or support events that benefit our local people and visitors alike.”