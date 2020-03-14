With a trip to the Interscholastic Sports Association softball championship at stake, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars punched their ticket to the finale.

With one loss apiece, in the double-elimination format tournament, for the Cougars and George Washington High School Geckos, it was win or go home. After seven innings of dramatic sports action, on GW’s home diamond, the Cougars defeated the Geckos, 10-8.

With the win, the Cougars will face the Southern High School Dolphins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Southern.

With nine lead changes, the Cougars and Geckos both refused to lose. But in the final frame, Academy’s defense stopped the surging Geckos.

In the Geckos final at-bat, Savannah Grant was tagged out at home plate.

“I feel like it just came down to who had heart for the game, and who wanted it more, and we just wanted to show that we had that,” said Cougars shortstop Kaeliah Guerrero.

In the sixth inning, the Geckos’ Rocki Mesa and Grant cashed in big, each scoring a run and tying the game 7-7. Grant, after getting on base, scored on an RBI from Mesa.

Preserving the tie, the Cougars’ Talen Topasna helped turn an inning-ending double play.

The Cougars’ Kadynce Chaco, with four RBIs, was instrumental in preserving the win.

“I wanted to show that I can do what everyone else can do,” Chaco said.

Chaco, who finished 2-for-4, with the four RBIs, did the most damage in the third inning. With a two-RBI double, she gave the Cougars some insurance runs.

“I just saw that the bases were loaded, and I needed to bring my sisters home,” Chaco said. … “We had good energy on the bench.”

The Cougars’ Guerrero, with championship experience, is glad her younger teammates will get the chance for glory.

“We’ve experienced the ‘ship before, and we just want to feel that feeling again, while letting our new players experience that as well,” Guerrero said.

For the Cougars to claim the championship, they have to beat the Dolphins twice - no easy feat against the perfect Southern squad.

If the Cougars beat the Dolphins, something no other team has been able to do, an if-game will be held Thursday at a location to be determined.

“We know that they’re going to be even stronger than they were last time, so that has to push us to work just as hard,” Guerrero said.