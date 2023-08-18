The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars defended their title Wednesday, knocking off the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 25-21, 12-25, 25-17, 25-17 in the Clutch High School Volleyball Classic girls preseason championship game at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

“I'm so proud of my teammates. They really stepped up,” said the Cougars’ Natasha Kelly.

Despite a competitive first set and resting their starters and losing the second set, the Cougars finished the appetizer tournament unscathed as the regular season gets ready to kick off late next week.

In the opening points of the first set, the Cougars pounced on the Sharks. With a kill, block and tap to the open court for a clean winner, Kelly’s play sent a message to the Sharks. After an error from Sanchez and an ace from Academy’s Mercedes Mendiola-Cruz, the Sharks coaching staff desperately needed to cool down the Cougars. After a quick timeout to rethink and fine-tune their strategy, play resumed but another Sharks error gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

The game went just how Kelly had envisioned.

“Our coach talked to us before the game and he said, 'Today is the day to show what you can do and to bring your all,'” she said. “I went into the game with that mindset, and me and my teammates worked together, and we really just brought it out on the court. We brought everything that we've been practicing for the past three months, and we performed it to the best of our abilities.”

Even though the Cougars’ lead swelled, the Sharks remained unfazed and caught their opponent at 9-all and took their first lead with a huge kill from team captain Kayna Kanemoto.

Back and forth, the Cougars and Sharks exchanged leads. Mendiola-Cruz, giving her team a bit of room, blasted a kill shot up the middle. But a two-point lead wasn’t enough as the Sharks caught the Cougars at 20-20. With a kill from Kelly, an ace from Ariana Cruz and a Sharks error, the Cougars led 23-20. Another strong serve and a mistake from the Sharks gave the Cougars the first set.

With a set in hand and nothing on the line except bragging rights, Cougars head coach Manny Guarin pulled his starters, which gave his bench players the opportunity to gain experience.

Taking advantage of the Cougars’ young rotation, the Sharks' Erin Clemina served seven straight points. With strong serving and determined net play, the Sharks arrived at set point. A pair of errors from Academy leveled the match at one set apiece.

“Even though we did, unfortunately, lose that set, I was so proud of them for not giving up,” Kelly said. “You can see them smiling the whole time, and it made me so inspired and hopeful for our future team.”

Kelly said that it's important to play the younger players so they can gain experience.

“Our whole mindset as a team going into this preseason was that this isn't the actual championship,” Kelly said. “So win or lose, as long as we give our all, it's important that we have fun and everybody gets a chance to play.”

With their starters back on the court, the Cougars surged to a 14-8 lead. Leading the Cougars, Landen De Vera recorded a kill shot and Jaedyn Punongbayan drilled an ace.

Later in the set and with a 24-17 lead, Kanemoto, with a kill shot up the middle saved a set point. But the Cougars answered right back, as De Vera tagged the set-winning kill shot.

Trailing two sets to one, with their backs against the wall, the Sharks came out firing and went on a 5-0 run. Answering the Sharks’ threat, the Cougars’ Megan Camacho’s serves set up easy points for Academy. Behind Camacho’s well-placed serves, the Cougars tied the set at 5-5.

As the set wore on, Sharks' errors began to add up. Mendiola-Cruz, who was named the tournament MVP, smashed a kill shot for the 19-13 lead.

At 24-17, Cruz hit a shot hard enough that it deflected off a Sharks player for the championship-winning point.

Islanders edge Knights

In the third-place game, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders defeated the St. John’s School Knights 19-25, 25-9, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9.