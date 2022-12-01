St. John’s School Knights’ Jia Peters scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, but Academy of Our Lady of Guam's well-balanced attack carried the Cougars to a 52-43 victory Tuesday night at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium in upper Tumon.

“I got 38, but we didn’t win,” said Peters, describing her performance as “bittersweet.”

Peters was sensational, but so were the Cougars, who drained six 3-pointers and received outstanding play from Maria-Jean Paulino, Madeleine Ada, Victoria Rapadas and Academy’s entire defense.

From the opening tipoff of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam final regular season game, the Cougars were aggressive, forcing two turnovers which Academy turned into a pair of baskets.

In the opening minute, Paulino scored a layup and drained back-to-back 3-pointers. The Knights never fully recovered from the 8-0 run, as the visiting Cougars never trailed and had offensive output from nine different players.

“We all brought a lot of energy to the court,” Paulino said.

While Paulino lit it up from deep, Ada’s hard-nosed dominance inside the key proved tough for the Knights to stop. Ada finished with 10 points, made possible by strong drives to the hole.

With fewer than five seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Knights pulled with 7 points. As Paulino approached half court, calmly, she launched a 3-point buzzer-beater that swished through the net, sending a message to the Knights — this is your Senior Night, but this is our game. Paulino finished the first quarter with 13 of a team-high 17 points.

“I felt excited, but I had to keep my intensity down because we still had another half,” said Paulino, happy with the shot but levelheaded to know that there was a lot of game left to play.

“You never know, they could come back,” added Paulino, a foreshadowing of the fourth quarter.

When the Knights and Cougars met in November, Peters scored 23 points and the Knights knocked off the Cougars 33-31. After that game, the first of two regular-season meetings, Academy knew they had to do two things to be successful — shut down Peters and have more contribution on offense. The Cougars failed at the first prong of the two-prong strategy, but determined defense and lights-out shooting from beyond the arc proved to be enough to get the job done and knot the season series at one game apiece.

“We wanted to bring more intensity and energy to this game,” Paulino said.

Peters explained that the Knights controlled the pace in the first game, but the Cougars played their fast-paced style in Tuesday's second matchup.

“They controlled the pace,” Peters said.

As Paulino cooled down a bit in the second quarter, Rapadas, Ada and Ally Ungacta went to work. The three combined for 10 of the Cougars’ 14 points in the period. Rapadas and Ungacta both nailed 3-pointers and Ada scored four of her 8 first-half points in the paint.

In the second quarter, the Knights’ Serenity Johnson scored a bucket, but that was the last time someone other than Peters lit up the scoreboard for St. John’s. In the second quarter, Peters scored seven of her 13 first-half points and was just getting started.

At the end of the half, the Cougars led by 15 points. At the end of the third quarter, the Knights shaved off 2 points from the lead but the game was about to get much closer.

Apparently, Peters saved her best play for the final eight minutes, scoring 14 points and crashing the offensive glass. While Peters’ bread-and-butter shot is the 8-foot floater, she also drained a long 2-pointer from the wing and made four of five free throws in the period.

With 2:40 remaining in regulation, a pair of free throws from Peters cut Academy’s lead to 5 points, 46-41. With little time remaining and the Cougars slowing down and spreading out their offense, Academy controlled the game clock and ate away precious seconds.

In the final minute, Paulino pounced, coming up with a big steal and driving coast-to-coast for a layup, putting the game out of reach.

“We knew they like to pass back and forth. So I had to just take the opportunity to get in the passing lane. And I got in,” Paulino said.

After the game, the Knights met at center court to recognize their one senior, Wendy Zheng. Peters, distraught from the loss, congratulated her teammate but was feeling less than celebratory. Her mind was already set on beating the Cougars in the playoffs.

“I'm thinking about practice. We've got a lot of things to go over. I'm thinking about playoffs. We’ll see them again, and I want to be ready for that,” Peters said.

With the regular season in the record books and the playoffs starting Friday, the Knights need more players to get involved on offense.

“I've noticed since the beginning of the season, that I've had a lot of responsibility, but I'm OK with it,” Peters said. “But I also believe that if we want to compete at a higher level in the playoffs, I think we all need to bring our level up.”