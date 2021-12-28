The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars used a strong second-half push to drop the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 65-35 in the McDonald’s High School Basketball Classic Sunday at the Father Duenas Jungle in Mangilao.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 1-1 in pool play, while the Sharks drop to 0-2. Each still has a game left before playoffs, which is set for Friday and Saturday at the Jungle.

Powered by 18 points from senior guard Mia Taitano, the Cougars utilized a balanced scoring attack and a pressing defense to turn steals into easy buckets.

Despite the convincing win, Taitano said she could still see ways the team can improve.

"I think the team did okay tonight. We had a lot of unnecessary turnovers throughout the game and our defense didn’t talk as much as we should have,” she said, adding the team started to make adjustments and everyone found their groove later in the game on the offensive or defensive end.

Her eye on the bigger prize lying just beyond the preseason, Taitano said the focus this tournament will be on improving defense and communication.

“If we can do better on the defensive end, it will translate to our offense,” she said, emphasizing the team's goal is to “challenge ourselves every game to be better and compete at a high level in preparation for the season.”

For the senior who recently committed to play basketball for Vanguard University – an NAIA school competing in the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) – her goal is to improve every game, but have fun in her final season as a Cougar.

Taitano, who normally suits up as the point guard, also got the opportunity to pull different roles Sunday evening, acting as the facilitator from the post, the point and the wing.

“Playing different positions allows me to diversify my game and improve offensively and defensively,” she said. “(It) allows my teammates to have more freedom on the court to make the right play.”

Winning by 30 points is always good for team morale, she said, adding, “As a senior, I feel like it’s my job to encourage the younger players on the team to believe in themselves and their capabilities.”

While the score was lopsided, it doesn’t reveal the intangibles that could still make Simon Sanchez a dangerous team, given enough practice sessions. The private schools started practice in the first week of November, while the public schools started practice a month or six weeks later, pending the outcome of the ISA volleyball season, which ended Dec. 18. The Sharks were also without the shooting talents of junior guard Zyla Soriano and the strong rebounding of senior forward Kayna Kanemoto.

However, the Cougars boast an arsenal that most teams wish they could deploy. Shooters, slashers, rebounders – the Cougars are a deep team with very few weaknesses.

At the start of the game, Sanchez was aggressive on boards and pushed to get points quickly. Breann Jamindang and Ronnie Dela Cruz earned the Sharks’ first points. However, the Cougars were just getting started. With Taitano, Oriana Sevilla and Myka Terlaje each striking offensively, they jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter score.

Back-to-back steals from Sanchez’ Ronafe Ollet in the second quarter got the Sharks within 7 at 22-15. But, a sneaky steal off the inbound from Academy’s Tori Rapadas put the Cougars back out to double digits with 4 minutes left in the game.

Sanchez’s defense tightened up, allowing the Cougars only 2 more points in the final minutes of the half, but they struggled to get into a groove and the game closed out 30-18 at the half.

Coming off the half, Ollet scored a bucket and found a cutting Dela Cruz to make it an eight-point game. The Cougars shut down any hopes of a comeback, however, riding on their press to harass and rattle the Sanchez guards. The strategy worked, forcing Sanchez to hit deep into their bench to find some relief for gassed-out shooters. Academy, however, kept their foot on the pedal, pushing to stretch the 8-point lead into a 30-point victory.

Taitano led all scorers with 18, while teammates Sevilla and Terlaje added 9 and 7, respectively. Freshman Maria Paulino added eight to the day’s tally.

Dela Cruz led the Sharks with 10, while Jordyn Zacarias and Ollet added six apiece in the loss.

In other games

• St. Paul Warriors 59, Simon Sanchez Sharks 38: The Warriors’ Jacob Miranda and Xander Sanchez powered much of the team’s offense, combining for 25 of the team’s 59 points. The Sharks’ big men of Ralph Macaldo and Geoff Gozum had 10 and 9 in the loss, respectively.

• Father Duenas Friars 50, Notre Dame Royals 37: The Friars used a huge fourth-quarter push to get away from the Royals who stayed in step for much of the first three quarters. The Friar defense limited the high-octane Royals to just four fourth-quarter points, while the Friars lit up the board for 18 in the final stanza. FD’s Aaron Arceo finished the game with 9, while teammate EJ Acda added 8 in the win. Tyler Concepcion had 12 in the loss for the Royals.

Action continues tonight at the FD Jungle. Entrance fee is $5 per person.

(Daily Post Staff)