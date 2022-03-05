The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars basketball team capped off a dream season Thursday night, finishing an undefeated campaign and claiming the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship. In the process of becoming champs, the Cougars ended the St. Paul Christian School Warriors’ four-year reign.

In the title game, meeting for the fourth time in five years, the Cougars had their way against the Warriors, cruising to a 57-36 win at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The Cougars’ Mia Taitano, Coco Paulino, Annika Almario and the rest of the Cats were just too much to handle, leaving no doubt.

St. Paul hung around early, trailing 10-7 after the first quarter. That was before Academy charged out to a 12-2 run to open the second quarter, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Oriana Sevilla.

The Cougars, behind guards Paulino, with 11 points, and Almario, with eight first half points, enjoyed a 30-15 lead at the intermission.

Academy shooters, putting on a clinic from behind the arc, scored half of their first half buckets from 3-point land. Almario, leading the charge, took most of the Cougars' shot attempts.

“I knew that even if I wasn’t hitting my shots, my teammates got my back,” she said. “My teammates and I have good chemistry.”

Two quarters away from capturing the elusive title, Jimmy Yi, the Cougars coach, had only one message for his girls.

“Finish the game, finish the job!” he said.

Paulino, coming up short last year, gladly took the message to heart.

“We stayed on the game plan and knew not to let our energy down, so we just kept going and pushing,” she said.

Although the Warriors kept the deficit within 15 after three quarters, Taitano elevated her game down the stretch. With 8 points, seven rebounds and three steals at that point, the soon-to-be high school graduate was at her best.

“I had to give everything,” Taitano said. “It’s our last shot, and we don’t want to be known as the team that was almost there but couldn’t get over the hump.”

Taitano, who finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals, said winning the championship “is the best feeling in the world.”

It had been seven years since Academy last won the title and, coincidentally, went undefeated that year as well.

Yi credits his team's success to trusting the process.

“It’s the process,” he said. … “We did it right.”

“We lost girls to transfers, we coached the girls that wanted to stay. … They made it happen.”

Paulino, with 13 points, led all scorers. She also added seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Almario finished with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Third place

In the third-place game, the Notre Dame High School Royals defeated the Guam High School Panthers 39-38 in overtime.

With 1.4 seconds remaining, the Royals’ Arri Arceo sealed the victory with a free throw.

IIAAG vs GDOE ISA championship

With the win, the Cougars punched their ticket to the 2022 Guam High School National Championship, where they will take on the winner of Friday night's Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game.

In the GDOE ISA finale, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs were scheduled to battle the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders.

The Guam Basketball Confederation National Championship Game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.