With five Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars basketball players scoring double digits in Saturday night’s McDonald's High School Basketball Classic preseason championship game at the Father Duenas Memorial School Jungle, the private school squad dominated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 72-36.

After the 32-minute contest, which featured a dominant, untested Cougars squad passing, driving and seemingly scoring at will, the small-lineup Bulldogs were bullied out of the building. Giving up height and speed at every position, the Bulldogs were forced to settle for long-range shots, converting only four of their attempts.

Where the Bulldogs struggled to find their rhythm, which they never did, the Cougars, from the opening tip, lit up the scoreboard. Academy’s Coco Paulino, with 16 points, led all scorers. Oriana Sevilla, with 14 points, scored all but 2 of her points from beyond the arc. Teammate Mia Taitano, the tournament’s most valuable player, along with Myka Jo Terlaje and Maddie Borja, scored 11 points apiece.

In the 2021 preseason tournament, the Cougars claimed the championship, but lost the regular season championship game to the four-time defending champion St. Paul Christian School Warriors. With the season scheduled to start later this month, Tatiano is eager to write history with a different outcome, one that has the senior raising the trophy in her final season before graduating and leaving for Vanguard University.

“The goal is to win the whole thing,” Taitano said. “We were in the same position last year, so, it's the year to finish the job.”

Taitano said, “if we win, then that's just the cherry on top” to a storied career that earned her a college scholarship.

As the game quickly became a runaway, Taitano played most of the second half, but didn’t score. Instead of running up her point tally, she racked up assists.

“Everyone here is an MVP,” Taitano said. “They all know their job, and they do their job well. So, I trust them that they can get the job done as much as they trust me.”

Accompanying the Cougars unstoppable offense, the defense was even stronger - an element that was missing when the two teams clashed during pool play. The Cougars, in the second quarter, held the Bulldogs to 4 points. in the fourth period, Academy held Okkodo to 3 points, a single 3-pointer from Jasmin Samson, who finished the game with 7 points.

Leading the Bulldogs offensive effort, Amaiya Fontanilla dropped in 10 points, including a pair of 3-point shots.

“When we first played them, our defense was not really there at all,” Taitano said. “So, just progressing throughout the tournament was the main goal, and I'm really proud of everyone for stepping up and doing their job.”

Sevilla, who drained four 3-pointers, credits her teammates for helping her score.

“I wouldn't have made those without the help of my teammates,” she said.