The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars defeated the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles in an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam volleyball game 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 Friday night in Hagåtña.

Cougars senior Genice Torres, with four kills, four aces and a block, helped lead Academy’s offense. Teammate and senior Gabriella Mata finished with three aces and a kill.

Dominating early, the Cougars surged to a 6-1 lead. Eventually, the Eagles leveled play, but the first set went to the Cougars.

With one kill and an ace, Cougars' freshman Landen De Vera’s underclassman poise and power helped secure the first set.

With a set in hand, a combination of Cougars championship-caliber play and Eagles mistakes led to a lopsided second set.

Leading the Cougars’ dominance, Torres hit four straight aces. Picking her spots and changing pace, the Eagles didn’t have answers for Torres’ well-placed serves. After blasting two powerful aces, she sent a gentle one that barely cleared the net, catching Harvest’s middle blocker a step shy of the return.

Aiding in the Cougars’ high-level play, sophomore Maria Cruz had two kills and a tap to the open court.

With a two-set lead, the Cougars replaced most of their starters with bench players, allowing them to gain experience with well-deserved playing time.

Although the third set remained close, strong play from Cougars’ sophomore Hinengi San Nicolas and junior Isabella Guerrero carried Academy through to the victory.

As the Cougars led 24-22, San Nicolas hit the match-winning spike. With a perfectly-placed set to the left side of the court, San Nicolas hit the match-ender to the opposite side.

Leading the Eagles’ offense, Brianna Dolan finished with four kills and an ace. Teammate Madi Moyer had a kill and a block.