In sports, there are few things tougher than winning a championship, especially when the team that starts the season is not very good.

At the start of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam 2021 girls volleyball season, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars were not a championship contender, but, they were coachable, and they had potential - the P-word, that if remains untapped, makes for a long, uninspired season.

But as the season progressed, much to head coach Manny Guarin’s delight, his girls bought into the program and became champions.

“I’m just proud that I’m part of the transformation of this team,” Guarin said. “It’s always about staying in the present. All those losses were the building blocks to the success today. Like I told the girls: ‘Have no regrets,’ and they laid it all out on the line.”

For the last half decade, there have been no better girls volleyball teams than the Notre Dame High School Royals and the St. John’s School Knights. With coaches Mike Rabago and Art Stanley leading the Royals to a handful of titles in the 2010s, Notre Dame set the example. With Knights head coach Chris Shepherd pouring his NCAA Division I playing knowledge into his girls, St. John’s has always been a team to reckon with.

Unfazed with what the record books show, the Cinderella Cougars clawed their way to the championship, defeating the Royals in a dramatic comeback, 16-25, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24, 15-7.

“I really think those are the moments you play volleyball for,” said Academy’s Jaeana Reyes, who, off of a pass from Sadie Gutierrez, hit the game-winning kill shot. ”That’s what you love about the sport: the energy and the people you’re with; the excitement of scoring each point, one-by-one.”

The Cougars, after losing the opening and third sets, never gave up. They refused to lose.

“We stopped playing tense and stiff, and started to just have fun,” Gutierrez said.