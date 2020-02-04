After failing to get a win in their first week of the Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA High School Rugby Season, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars rallied behind Makayla Atoigue to get their first win of the season. The sophomore notched two tries and two conversions for the 14-5 victory as the Cougars overpowered a bigger Okkodo High School lineup in Saturday’s matchup.

In their season opener, the Cougars rugby team felt it when they walked away from the pitch winless with a 0-1-2 record. AOLG lost to the Okkodo High Bulldogs and then the Cougars gave up two late game-tying scores to the Southern High Dolphins and Guam High Panthers.

“Last weekend motivated us to play hard today because we really wanted to prove that we are a good and strong team,” said Atoigue. “We work hard at every practice.”

In the closing minutes of the first half of a very physical game, the Cougars capitalized on a turnover, getting the ball deep in Bulldog territory. The Cougars hit Atoigue with a swing pass on the left side of the field and then her adrenaline fueled her 30-meter sprint to score the first try of the game. She followed up with the conversion to make the score 7-0.

“I had adrenaline – lots of it when I got the ball,” Atoigue said. “I just wanted to keep going and score. It was great to score and to get the conversion it was (even) better because we got more points to help us win.”

Midway through the second half, Atoigue got a pass in the middle of the field and escaped three chasing defenders, sprinting 50 meters down the right side of the field and into the try zone for her second try of the game. She made her conversion to extend the Cougars lead to 14-nil.

“That try and conversion made me feel more secure because it was already in the second half,” Atoigue said.

In the closing minutes of an intense hard-hitting game, players from both teams had bumps and bruises. Following a Cougars turnover inside their own territory, the Bulldogs capitalized and pitched the ball to Kalei McCormick, who carried the ball for 22 meters to score the team’s lone points of the game.

Following the Bulldogs try, Atoigue admits that the team felt a little nervous considering what happened to them last week. But she felt confident in the team’s training, adding they had prepared better for the game.

“We were all pretty nervous when they got that try, but it’s those little mistakes from last week we worked and cleaned up on,” she said, “and definitely after this weekend, we will work on whatever went wrong to get better for next week. I definitely think our team is strong.”