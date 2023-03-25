The University of Guam football field hosted an IIAAG girls soccer match Thursday afternoon between the Notre Dame Royals and the Academy of our Lady of Guam Cougars. After a brief delay to the kickoff time due to a miscommunication, both teams took the field, eager to gain their first win of the season.

Earlier in the week, Academy and Harvest Christian Academy played to a draw at the Harvest field in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Academy looked sharp from the whistle, using the quick turnaround to try to establish themselves early on in the match. Notre Dame, on the other hand, was playing in its first game of the season and had to do so with a significantly younger starting lineup - as eight of their upperclassmen won’t be eligible to play until next week.

What the Royals lacked in experience, they made it up in their organization and their effort, trying to stay compact defensively both vertically and horizontally, to make it difficult for the Cougars to play through them.

When teams are set up in such a way defensively, having a player who knows how to exploit the right spaces at the right times can be helpful.

Fortunately, for the Cougars, Victoria "Tori" Rapadas is that player. The AOLG junior showed her prowess, scoring the only two goals of the first half, the last coming just before the halftime whistle, to give the Cougars the 2-0 lead at the break.

In football, a 2-0 score line is considered to be the most dangerous lead because teams sometimes drop their intensity, thinking they’ve got the game won, and one goal for the opposition can turn the match in an instant.

The Cougars found that out firsthand as the Royals' Catalina Franquez hit a perfectly placed shot into the goal past Academy goalkeeper Natasha Kelly to make the score 2-1. Momentum and pressure are interesting variables in sports, and the Royals created a little bit of a wave of their own to ride and in the 60th minute, senior Faith Piper hit a great shot that just beat the outstretched hands of Kelly to tie things up at 2-apiece.

For Royals coach Sam San Gil, that reaction from his young team was exactly what he was hoping to see.

“Overall, I am very proud of the girls because they didn’t put their heads down, but they continued to fight to get back into the game. I’ve always told them that I only ask that they give their best effort and they did just that. I’m excited to see how they grow from this experience," he said.

Academy back on the attack

At 2-2 things can go either way, but the experience of the Cougars ended up being too much as they immediately looked to get back on the attack, searching for the game-winner. Just a couple of minutes later, they found what they were looking for.

After winning a free kick on the left side, Rapadas played a dangerous ball into the Notre Dame box and Marie Duenas was there to get the finish to give the Cougars the lead back, 3-2. The experienced Cougars knew what to do from there, finishing out the match to get their first win of the season over a tough Royals team.

Academy coach Mike Milner was happy with the result, but even more so with the way his team played.

"Overall, I was pleased with the team's performance. We showed some promising signs in the way we moved the ball and I enjoyed seeing the character of the team to fight back and win the game," he said.

As it's still early in the season, he told The Guam Post the team will take a lot from this experience.

"I think we learned a valuable lesson in game management and the players now recognize the importance of keeping our shape defensively, as well as our intensity out of possession," he said. "We are excited about the season and looking forward to our next game!"

Both teams will be back at it again next week with the Cougars taking on the Guam High School Panthers on Monday and the Royals heading to Toto to take on the Harvest Eagles on Thursday.