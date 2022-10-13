A packed Ysrael Auditorium was treated to a five-set thriller between the defending champion Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars and the St. John’s School Knights.

When it was all said and done, the Cougars punched their ticket to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game, where they will take on the Notre Dame High School Royals at 7 p.m. Friday, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

In Tuesday night’s IIAAG girls volleyball semifinals, the Cougars defeated the Knights 25-13, 24-26, 18-25, 25-19, 16-14. In the league’s other semifinals, the Royals defeated the visiting Guam High School Panthers in straight sets, 25-9, 25-20, 25-11.

Early, the Cougars used their home-court advantage, jumping out to a 9-0 lead before the Knights noticed their first point. Then, a Knights service error put the ball in the hands of Cougars captain Genice Torres who already had three kills and emerged as a team leader.

With pounding serves and good luck, Torres increased the lead to 13-1. Twice, Torres’ serves hit the tape, dropping to the floor for the excuse-me aces.

"One of many mini goals entering a match is to start strong and apply pressure from the onset," said Cougars head coach Manny Guarin. "It’s less physical and more mental preparation."

St. John’s coach, Chris Shepherd, had enough and used a timeout in hopes of stymieing the Cougar attack while giving his team a chance to refocus and get back in the game.

With strong serving and unforced errors, the action went back and forth as the Cougars pulled within five points of the set.

Right away, in the second set, the Knights looked to answer, getting out to a quick, 2-0 lead as both teams appeared to turn up the intensity.

In a close battle, the teams shared six ties and had four lead changes, neither team willing to give an inch in the win-or-go-home format.

The Knights middle blocker Wendy Zheng and outside hitter Shihori Fujisaki came out with big hits and serves to keep their team in contention while Cougars outside hitter Hinengi San Nicolas and middle blocker Natasha Kelly did their best to help build on their team’s current one-set lead.

St. John’s and Academy were tied at 20-20 when a big hit from Academy’s Gabriella Mata caught the tape and dropped in for the kill and the 21-20 lead. After a St. John’s net violation, the Cougars pulled within three points of the set. Recognizing that a two-set deficit might have spelled disaster for the Knights, trailing 22-20, Shepherd burned another precious timeout. Urgently and not a point or a few points later, the Knights had to figure out how to turn the tide.

Guarin also had to calm his players' nerves. During the break, he stressed that nothing worth fighting for is going to come easy.

"We are in the playoffs and are expecting every opponent to compete to the last point," he said. "I stress to our student-athletes that each point of each set of each game is not going to come without adversity. These were one of those moments and we had to move on. Our ability to respond to pressure situations is what wins big games like this."

Players from both teams continued to battle but the Cougars found themselves up 24-21 with Torres serving for set point. With outstanding defense on both sides, a huge rally ensued, before a Cougars hitting error gave the Knights the inch they were so desperately looking for. A rotation error from the Cougars made the score 24-23, before the Knights' middle blocker Knessa Davis’ tough serve was followed by two more errors from the Cougars, allowing the Knights to complete the comeback and win the second set, 26-24.

The third set started off just as the second set ended, with both teams bringing the energy. The Knight’s Wendy Zheng and Davis were doing their best to help their team complete the upset, trading aces and kills on either side of a Cougars timeout as they got out to a 17-11 lead. The Knights led 17-11, but a service error gave the Cougars a much-needed point.

Despite trailing early, the Cougars never gave up. Instead of getting flustered, they took it one point at a time, one of the many lessons instilled by their veteran coach.

"One basic coaching philosophy that I have applied throughout my career is to maintain that next-point mentality," Guarin said. "Negative thoughts will only result in negative results. This was a biggest lesson from last season."

The Cougars aren’t the defending champions by chance, as they then went on a little run of their own behind the strong play from Torres and another big block from Mata, cutting the Knights' lead to two, 20-18. That was as close as the Cougars got, as a few unusual hitting errors from Torres allowed the Knights to seal the third set and take a big 2-1 advantage going into the fourth.

Sensing that their team might need a lift, the home crowd summoned the power of the White Stripes, bellowing out the bass line to their hit “Seven Nation Army” as both teams took the court.

Between what was said during the break and the crowd’s energy, something definitely worked as the Cougars jumped out to a 5-1 lead when Torres, again, caught the tape with her serve for the ace.

The cougars seemed to sense blood in the water as they brought their game to the Knights, building their lead to 20-9. With San Nicolas, Kelly, and Mata coming up big, the Cougars were playing championship-caliber volleyball.

However, the Knights weren’t going to go down without a fight, knowing that they had the defending champs against the ropes, bringing the score to 24-19 with big kills from Zheng and Davis after some tremendous rallies. Unfortunately for the Knights, that’s as close as they got, as Kelly put an emphatic end to the set with a big spike of her own to win it 25-19, tying things up at two sets apiece.

The fifth and final set was just as entertaining as the rest of the game. A big spike from Kelly and an ace from Torres put the Cougars up 3-1. The resilient Knights were not backing down, tying the Cougars at five-all before rallying behind the serve of Davis. Trailing 8-5, Cougars head coach Guarin called a timeout, icing the Knights and tipping momentum back to the Cougars.

The championship mettle of the Cougars came through when they needed it most as the team looked calm and confident as ever, coming out of the break. Four unforced errors from the Knights tied Academy at 9-9. Zheng came back with a huge spike, but the Cougars defense was up to the task, getting the dig before San Nicolas came up with one of the biggest points of the night, getting the kill to put her team up 10-9.

The Cougars never trailed again, just doing enough to beat the Knights, 16-14.

With the championship game looming, the Cougars enter the game with confidence, having outlasted the fiery squad from Upper Tumon. Also to the Cougars' credit, Academy, in their last regular-season meeting, ousted the Royals in four sets. This year, in their two head-to-head meetings, both teams took one on their opponent's home court.

"Definitely proud that our players survived the test, especially our captain Genice, knowing that a bigger one is looming," Guarin said. "Our confidence comes from our trust in each other, our work ethic, our leadership, and our belief that anything is possible."