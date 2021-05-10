After winning the McDonald’s Preseason Basketball Tournament championship game and the first three games of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls basketball season, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars are taking the league by storm.

On Saturday, on their home court, the Cougars kept the winning streak alive with a convincing 46-32 win over the previously undefeated Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

With so many weapons, several players capable of draining threes, mixing it up with mid-range jump shots and cutting through the key, the Cougars offense was on point, but its defense was menacing.

“I think our defense is what won us this game tonight,” AOLG player Mia Taitano said. “We played really good defense and that got our offense going. We got a lot of stops."

With five quick, unanswered points, the upset-minded Bulldogs started with the hot hand. After dropping a basket inside the key, Okkodo sharpshooter Jasmin Solang drained a corner 3-point shot. With nothing but a goose egg on Academy’s side of the scoreboard and a handful of points for Okkodo, Cougars head coach Jimmy Yi burned a timeout. In the early going, Academy had tried matching Okkodo’s run-and-gun pace, but after a quick strategy session, a new, inspired Cougars team entered onto the floor.

“We just had to adjust. Once we adjusted, we started getting going,” Taitano said.

While Solang - one of the league’s most capable 3-point specialists - managed another 3-pointer, the Cougars' Taitano, Myka-Jo Terlaje and Oriana Sevilla controlled the offense. With balanced scoring, Academy’s triple threat broke down the Bulldogs defense and wore out the net. In the first quarter, Taitano finished with seven of her team-high 17 points. Terlaje, dangerous from inside the key and 18 feet from the rim, scored six of her 10 points in the period. Sevilla, who finished with eight points, scored six points in the period.

With 18 of 22 points coming from beyond the arc, Solang remained hot, but with very little offensive output from the rest of the team, Okkodo was without options.

At the end of the first quarter, Academy led 18-10.

Near the end of the second quarter, pulling the Bulldogs within four points, Solang drained back-to-back 3-pointers. And at halftime, with Solang accounting for all but three of her team’s 17 points, the Bulldogs trailed 25-17.

For the last 16 minutes, Academy slowed the tempo, worked the ball around the key and found the open shooter. Okkodo, applying a full-court trap, tried to pressure Academy and cause turnovers, but the Cougars picked apart and broke through the defense.

In the third quarter, unable to slow down Academy’s offense, Taitano picked her spots and went to work. With a layup, a jump shot and a 3-pointer, she made the most of her opportunities.

“We are very unselfish. It doesn’t really matter what our stats are, personally, as long as we get the win,” Taitano said.