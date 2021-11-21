Last-place teams don’t usually win championships, but the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars apparently didn’t get the memo.

After finishing the season at the bottom of the standings in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the Cougars completed a Cinderella season for the ages, taking down the Notre Dame High School Royals 16-25, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24, 15-7 in the championship game on Friday night at Southern High School in Santa Rita.

Despite trailing two sets to one, Academy emerged as a back-to-back champion.

With a big night from Sadie Gutierrez, one which contained 21 kills, five aces and an all-around solid defensive performance, the Cougars got the push they needed, when then needed it.

“I wanted to push for my team,” Gutierrez said. “I knew they were working so hard for me, so I just had to lay out my blood, my sweat and tears for them.”

“There was a lot of pressure on me, but I wanted that pressure,” she added.

With the match inching ever-closer into the Cougars’ favor, even the most-difficult, most-unlikely plays turned into emotion-raising, momentum-capturing points.

In the fifth set, after receiving a back-set pass from Gutierrez, Jaeana Reyes hit a thunderous kill shot. Reyes, usually knows for her composed demeanor, was fired up.

“I really think those are the moments you play volleyball for,” she said. "That’s what you love about the sport: the energy and the people you’re with; the excitement of scoring each point, one-by-one.”

Although the Royals were favored, Academy head coach Manny Guarin had his team focus on what was in front of them, instead of where their record suggested they might have been headed.

“It’s always about staying in the present,” Guarin said. “All those losses were the building blocks to the success today. Like I told the girls: ‘Have no regrets,’” and they laid it all out on the line.”

“I’m just proud that I’m part of the transformation of this team,” he added.

With Notre Dame’s Faith Piper having left the island earlier in the week, the absence of the league’s co-MVP presence was felt. But even without Piper, the Royals stepped up.

With nine kills from Seniayath Bell, seven from Mercedes Mendiola-Cruz, and five swats from Abigail Paulino, ND, from all spots of the court, remained strong.

The competition between the two teams was fierce. There was tension in the air.

“We realized that whenever we play ND, there’s always tension, because we’re rivals,” Gutierrez said. “But we just needed to get that out of our mind, and treat this like another game. We stopped playing tense and stiff, and started to just have fun.”