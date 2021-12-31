The George Washington High School Geckos were by far the best team during the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season, toppling opponents and entering the playoffs relatively untested.

But, as the adage goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

In the two games that the Geckos played the Academy of Our Lady of Guam during the regular season, the mighty purple declawed the Cougars 16-4 and 21-6. So when the two teams met for the championship, it seemed inevitable that the Geckos were were going to run away with the title.

But, they didn’t.

Although the Geckos led early, the Cougars fought back hard and claimed the championship, 12-10.

“We had to come into this game and show everybody that we are a good team,” said Cougars’ slugger Giana Sablan.

With Academy's ace pitcher Isa Dangan on the mound, and a host of relentless Cougars refusing to lose, the heroes of Hagåtña walked off the fields as champions.

“It feels amazing. It feels so unreal,” said Dangan, who pitched a complete game, surrendered 12 hits, walked none and struck out one. “We’re all equals when we’re back on the field. It just shows how much heart you put into it, and I believe we really showed up today.”

In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam, the championship game was canceled and, based on record, the title was awarded to the Southern High School Dolphins.

Sablan and the Cougars never had a chance to play for the championship, and they had something to prove against the Geckos.

“This championship means so much to me,” Sablan said. “Because of COVID, we didn’t get to play for the championship. This just feels so surreal. … I’m just shocked.”