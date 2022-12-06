Editor's note: This article has been update to include the date, location and staring time of the championship game.

Points were scarce and defenses were fierce in Tuesday night’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls varsity basketball playoff semifinals in Hagåtña, but the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars punched their ticket to the championship game, edging the St. John’s School Knights 27-24.

“St. John's defense pretty much shut us down, but we had to dig deep,” said Academy’s Victoria Rapadas, who scored a team-high 9 points, including all of the Cougars’ points in the fourth period.

Further north, in the league’s other semifinals, the St. Paul Christian School Warriors defeated the visiting Notre Dame High School Royals 59-42.

The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Friday, at St. Paul. The gym has a 355 maximum capacity, including teams and coaches. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and space is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Space cannot be reserved in advance and entry will only be allowed through the main door.

In the Knights and Cougars' previous meeting, St. John’s freshman Jia Peters scored 38 points. Rapadas knew they probably wouldn't survive a repeat performance.

“We didn’t want that to happen again,” she said.

Peters finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds but was held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters.

“I feel pretty ecstatic,” Rapadas said. “We’ve got to keep our heads cool for the next game.”

Not only did Academy shut down Peters in the second quarter, they also held the Knights scoreless for the entire eight minutes. Wherever Peters moved on the floor, the Cougars’ Maria-Jean Paulino didn't let her get more than an arm’s length away. With Peters reined in, St. John’s was left without options.

The Cougars led 14-10 at halftime, with Paulino and Rapadas each draining a 3-pointer, Academy’s total offense.

In the third quarter, Peters was held to a layup and a jump shot, but, coolly, made all four of her free throws.

Academy’s Madeleine Ada scored 5 points in the period, including a 3-pointer, which increased the Cougars’ lead to 21-14.

Heading into the final frame, the Cougars led 23-19, but the Knights fought back.

In the fourth quarter, St. John’s Serenity Johnson drilled her second 3-pointer, cutting Academy’s lead to a single point. Teammate Ella Wigsten, who finished with 3 points, converted a steal into a layup, reclaiming the Knights’ lead, something they hadn't had since the final seconds of the first quarter.

With precious time ticking away and both offenses struggling to produce, Rapadas made a steal and, as nobody stepped in to guard her, the 16-year-old junior drove, untouched, through the middle of the key for a layup.

With seven seconds remaining in regulation, the Knights trailed 26-24 and were forced to foul. With a few fouls to give, the Cougars chiseled away more time off the clock. With 0.5 seconds remaining, the Knights fouled and sent Rapadas to the line. Two free throws would have iced the Knights, but she missed the back end of a 1-and-1. As the ball bounced free, the Knights didn’t have enough time to get off the Hail Mary.

For the Cougars, Rapadas finished with a team-high 9 points. Paulino ended the night with 6 points, Ada scored 5 points, Jeneva Guerrero chipped in with 4 points and Mylie Butters added three free throws.

For the Knights, aiding Peters’ offense, Johnson scored 6 points and Wigsten finished with 3 points and 14 rebounds.

“It was a good game,” Rapadas said. “Both teams showed up.”

In the St. Paul vs. ND showdown, St. Paul’s Kaylie Pinaula scored a team-high 14 points, A’lura Hernandez added 13 points and Sazzy Quintanilla chipped in with 11 points.

Notre Dame’s Riah Arceo scored a game-high 22 points and Faith Piper finished with 10 points.